Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #650: A Limited Release

CAGcast #650: A Limited Release

Listen before we delete the show for some reason! The gang talks back to school, Mario announcements, PS5 backwards compatibility, 3000 series GPUs and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Gods & Monsters / Immortals: Fenyx Rising $49 @ Amazon / Target

By etcrane, Today, 03:57 AM

#1 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5249 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

Didn’t see this posted, but the game is currently $49.99 for X1 and PS4 at Amazon and Target. Given other Ubi titles getting free upgrades to next gen, assume this may be the same. Note the title hasn’t been updated, so I would trust Amazon over Target to maintain the preorder. Same price at Walmart as well, however Switch version is still $59.99.

Amazon - https://www.amazon.c...ods and &sr=8-4

Target -

PS4 - https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-76620908

Xbox - https://www.target.c...1YAPQ&gclsrc=ds
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy