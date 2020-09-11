Didn’t see this posted, but the game is currently $49.99 for X1 and PS4 at Amazon and Target. Given other Ubi titles getting free upgrades to next gen, assume this may be the same. Note the title hasn’t been updated, so I would trust Amazon over Target to maintain the preorder. Same price at Walmart as well, however Switch version is still $59.99.
Gods & Monsters / Immortals: Fenyx Rising $49 @ Amazon / Target
By etcrane, Today, 03:57 AM
