Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

he gang talks Xbox next-gen pricing and news, Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake, Ubisoft event, and so much more, including Wombat opening a box of gaming chachkas!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 2 votes

Best Buy Mystery Coupon?

By dxironman, Today, 09:20 PM

#1 dxironman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   109 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

dxironman

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

Just got an email with a mystery coupon. Haven’t seen these in awhile. Isn’t there a way to tell how much it’s for without actually going to the store?

#2 jr8rulz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   631 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

jr8rulz

Posted Today, 09:22 PM

im trying to find out myself...so far everything ive added to the cart to check out hasnt worked on it to see. 


#3 CodeTrader   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4381 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

CodeTrader

Posted Today, 09:33 PM

Title of email?


#4 jr8rulz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   631 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

jr8rulz

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

mine said "start scratching (name) to reveal your Mystery Deal"


#5 Ghaleon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1014 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Ghaleon

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

I got this email as well looks like it may be exclusive to best buy credit card holders, I am one.

#6 FadeToOne   It's CAGtastic! CAGiversary!   1900 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

FadeToOne

Posted Today, 09:42 PM

Did you try opening it and doing the scratch off thing?  It literally tells you what it is.

 

I'm just going to go out on a limb and assume it's the same $25 off $250 deal I got.


#7 CodeTrader   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4381 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

CodeTrader

Posted Today, 09:45 PM

Did you try opening it and doing the scratch off thing?  It literally tells you what it is.

I didn't get that scratch off email. Last round of random emailed gift certificates were in some weekly advertisement. These seem to be targeted.


#8 shosaisyu   Waster of Monies CAGiversary!   197 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted Today, 09:52 PM

 
 
 
gj

Cardmember Exclusive: Reveal your deal!

 

Honestly the BB credit card is awesome. They frequently give out ( use your card for 300$, get 30$ back ) all the time. The 6% back is better than any other retailer on exclusively video games / credit card.

 

If you don't have the BB CC, would highly reccomend

 

I got a 10% off one item coupon.


#9 gthirst   Esper CAGiversary!   1251 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

gthirst

Posted Today, 10:00 PM

I got $25 gift card with $250+ purchase st Best Buy with BB card. Also got $30 statement credit with purchase at a store other than Best Buy.

Both need to be used kinda soon, so... might try to use on RTX 3080 :D

#10 jr8rulz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   631 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

jr8rulz

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

the scratching part didnt work on browsers...thats why i couldnt see what it was... had to use my phone.  ended up as 10% off one "select" item

 

so i passed


#11 friggotha  

friggotha

Posted Today, 10:06 PM

 

 
 
 
gj

Cardmember Exclusive: Reveal your deal!

 

Honestly the BB credit card is awesome. They frequently give out ( use your card for 300$, get 30$ back ) all the time. The 6% back is better than any other retailer on exclusively video games / credit card.

 

If you don't have the BB CC, would highly reccomend

 

I find the BB CC to be a PitA.  When I charge items of the BB CC, I need to wait for the invoice, then go to the store next month and write a check to pay the bill.  No autopay as far as I understand from the associates.  So just buying a couple small item necessitates burning more gas later to pay the bill.  Points expire, and points don't work like store credit at other retailers.  When you get a certificate, you need to use it all at once.  Iirc, you also can't use 2+ certs in the same transaction.

 

Lately when I go to BB for smaller items, they say, "Oh I see you are a BB credit card holder, would you like to use that?"  Me:"No thanks".  Them:"Oh...".

 

I would recommend it for large purchases, like if you buying a new MacBook, TV, or something expensive.

 

For small purchases it's not worth it for me.  I guess I just don't go there often enough, and like I said earlier, the points expire, so it's really not worth it for casual shopping.


#12 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23518 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 10:07 PM

Do you guys sign up for the Best Buy marketing emails? I seen these posted on SD all the time but I never got one, even when I was signed up for their marketing emails for 2 years. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy