Best Buy Mystery Coupon?
im trying to find out myself...so far everything ive added to the cart to check out hasnt worked on it to see.
Title of email?
mine said "start scratching (name) to reveal your Mystery Deal"
Did you try opening it and doing the scratch off thing? It literally tells you what it is.
I'm just going to go out on a limb and assume it's the same $25 off $250 deal I got.
I didn't get that scratch off email. Last round of random emailed gift certificates were in some weekly advertisement. These seem to be targeted.
Cardmember Exclusive: Reveal your deal!
Honestly the BB credit card is awesome. They frequently give out ( use your card for 300$, get 30$ back ) all the time. The 6% back is better than any other retailer on exclusively video games / credit card.
If you don't have the BB CC, would highly reccomend
I got a 10% off one item coupon.
Both need to be used kinda soon, so... might try to use on RTX 3080
the scratching part didnt work on browsers...thats why i couldnt see what it was... had to use my phone. ended up as 10% off one "select" item
so i passed
gj
I find the BB CC to be a PitA. When I charge items of the BB CC, I need to wait for the invoice, then go to the store next month and write a check to pay the bill. No autopay as far as I understand from the associates. So just buying a couple small item necessitates burning more gas later to pay the bill. Points expire, and points don't work like store credit at other retailers. When you get a certificate, you need to use it all at once. Iirc, you also can't use 2+ certs in the same transaction.
Lately when I go to BB for smaller items, they say, "Oh I see you are a BB credit card holder, would you like to use that?" Me:"No thanks". Them:"Oh...".
I would recommend it for large purchases, like if you buying a new MacBook, TV, or something expensive.
For small purchases it's not worth it for me. I guess I just don't go there often enough, and like I said earlier, the points expire, so it's really not worth it for casual shopping.
Do you guys sign up for the Best Buy marketing emails? I seen these posted on SD all the time but I never got one, even when I was signed up for their marketing emails for 2 years.