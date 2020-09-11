Best Buy Mystery Coupon?

Posted Today, 10:06 PM

gj Cardmember Exclusive: Reveal your deal! Honestly the BB credit card is awesome. They frequently give out ( use your card for 300$, get 30$ back ) all the time. The 6% back is better than any other retailer on exclusively video games / credit card. If you don't have the BB CC, would highly reccomend

I find the BB CC to be a PitA. When I charge items of the BB CC, I need to wait for the invoice, then go to the store next month and write a check to pay the bill. No autopay as far as I understand from the associates. So just buying a couple small item necessitates burning more gas later to pay the bill. Points expire, and points don't work like store credit at other retailers. When you get a certificate, you need to use it all at once. Iirc, you also can't use 2+ certs in the same transaction.

Lately when I go to BB for smaller items, they say, "Oh I see you are a BB credit card holder, would you like to use that?" Me:"No thanks". Them:"Oh...".

I would recommend it for large purchases, like if you buying a new MacBook, TV, or something expensive.

For small purchases it's not worth it for me. I guess I just don't go there often enough, and like I said earlier, the points expire, so it's really not worth it for casual shopping.