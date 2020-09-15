YMMV: Amazon Prime members get free $5 gift code for reading a book.
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
Posted Today, 02:54 AM
Posted Today, 03:06 AM
It's on the main Prime benefits page. All that I did to get there was click on my account, and there is a long list of options, one of them says "Prime Membership", and when I clicked on it the button for the deal was at the top. I pressed the button and it gave me the info and instructions on what I needed to do to activate the $5 on my account. I'm not sure if there is a direct link that I could give you, since it's just on the main Prime account page. If you don't see it, it's probably "your mileage may vary" like I assumed.
Do you have a link to the promo page? Amazon does plenty of targeted promos but will usually tell you if you aren’t eligible. I’m not seeing anything about this promo on my account, but that doesn’t mean much. I’m sure the promo page would have a list of eligible titles as well
Posted Today, 11:26 AM
No, and they can't make me read a book
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
Its definitely YMMV, I got one for watching a Prime Video when I re-subbed to Prime, but I hate how they hide where the credit is, I can't find it anywhere
And looking around, I am honestly not sure if I ever got the $5
Posted Today, 02:19 PM
This seems like homework for CAGers.
Posted Today, 06:13 PM
This seems like homework for CAGers.
You're right. Count me out. (Well, actually Amazon did. Probably because they know I can't read. )
