CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

he gang talks Xbox next-gen pricing and news, Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake, Ubisoft event, and so much more, including Wombat opening a box of gaming chachkas!

YMMV: Amazon Prime members get free $5 gift code for reading a book.

By Zantra, Today, 12:43 AM

#1 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

Just started a free month trial today for Amazon Prime, after letting my account lapse a year or so ago, and when I logged in there was a deal that if you read a Kindle book, you get a $5 Amazon credit to your account instantly. All you have to do is find a book with the button that says "read me now" and when you press it, the $5 will be added to your account. The $5 only works on things sold by Amazon, and doesn't appear to work on Gift Cards. You also have to have either an active trial to Prime, or a paid Prime account to do this deal, and it has to be in your Prime benefits section of your account. Hence the YMMV. Still, $5 off almost anything that you want, is a pretty good deal.

#2 jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

Do you have a link to the promo page? Amazon does plenty of targeted promos but will usually tell you if you aren’t eligible. I’m not seeing anything about this promo on my account, but that doesn’t mean much. I’m sure the promo page would have a list of eligible titles as well

#3 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 03:06 AM

Do you have a link to the promo page? Amazon does plenty of targeted promos but will usually tell you if you aren’t eligible. I’m not seeing anything about this promo on my account, but that doesn’t mean much. I’m sure the promo page would have a list of eligible titles as well

It's on the main Prime benefits page. All that I did to get there was click on my account, and there is a long list of options, one of them says "Prime Membership", and when I clicked on it the button for the deal was at the top. I pressed the button and it gave me the info and instructions on what I needed to do to activate the $5 on my account. I'm not sure if there is a direct link that I could give you, since it's just on the main Prime account page. If you don't see it, it's probably "your mileage may vary" like I assumed.

#4 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 11:26 AM

No, and they can't make me read a book


#5 Tebunker  

Tebunker

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

Its definitely YMMV, I got one for watching a Prime Video when I re-subbed to Prime, but I hate how they hide where the credit is, I can't find it anywhere

 

And looking around, I am honestly not sure if I ever got the $5


#6 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

This seems like homework for CAGers.


#7 n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

This seems like homework for CAGers.

You're right. Count me out. (Well, actually Amazon did. Probably because they know I can't read. :cry:  )


