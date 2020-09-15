Jump to content

Taco Bell Xbox Series X Promo - Free Daily Entries

By etcrane, Today, 08:39 PM

#1 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5328 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 08:39 PM

This is YMMV, if you have a Taco Bell app account, you can visit this page and enter your info to be included in a Daily Drawing for a Series X starting today and running through the 21.

https://rewardsxbox....utm_content=cta

I don’t believe it works if you haven’t already registered, but give it a shot.

#2 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23525 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

Keeps saying I'm not a TB rewards member so I guess new sign-ups don't qualify? 


#3 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   797 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted Today, 09:23 PM

Keeps saying I'm not a TB rewards member so I guess new sign-ups don't qualify? 

You had to sign up by Sept 13 IIRC.


#4 gthirst   Esper CAGiversary!   1252 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

gthirst

Posted Today, 10:30 PM

Entered, thanks op

#5 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 11:03 PM

My app shows me as a rewards beta member even has the free Doritos Taco but that Series X giveaway says I'm not a member despite me logging into the taco bell site too. Oh well. Probably a glitch. App shows nothing about a contest either.


#6 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9096 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 11:26 PM

Was able to enter since I registered back during the free Chalupa Cravings deal thing. Thanks OP.
