Taco Bell Xbox Series X Promo - Free Daily Entries
Posted Today, 08:39 PM
https://rewardsxbox....utm_content=cta
I don’t believe it works if you haven’t already registered, but give it a shot.
Posted Today, 09:20 PM
Keeps saying I'm not a TB rewards member so I guess new sign-ups don't qualify?
Posted Today, 09:23 PM
Keeps saying I'm not a TB rewards member so I guess new sign-ups don't qualify?
You had to sign up by Sept 13 IIRC.
Posted Today, 10:30 PM
Posted Today, 11:03 PM
My app shows me as a rewards beta member even has the free Doritos Taco but that Series X giveaway says I'm not a member despite me logging into the taco bell site too. Oh well. Probably a glitch. App shows nothing about a contest either.
Posted Today, 11:26 PM