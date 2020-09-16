Gamefly used games sale RE3 $22, FF 7 remake $25

PS4/Xbone
Resident Evil 3 $21.99
Ghost Recon Breakpoint $9.99
PS4
Final Fantasy Remake $24.99
https://www.gamefly....usedbestsellers
Posted Today, 12:33 AM
FF7R sold a boatload, so I can see it being cheaper by BF brand new.
these wont get much cheaper on black friday so I dove in.
iron Man VR ps4 $25
ff7 remake ps4 $25
re3 x1 $22
star wars jedi fallen order x1 $18
gears 5 $14
was tempted on last of us 2 for $30 as well but passed.
They also have trials of mana for ps4 19.99
spongebob rehydrated ps4 17.99
Ys celceta ps4 17.99 but out of stock now
and a number of other titles.
Resident Evil 3 is just not a good game. I was so disappointed after how great RE2 remake was. I heard the main crew didn't get involved til late. So they had less talented people working on it than 2 and it shows.
