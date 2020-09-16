Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

he gang talks Xbox next-gen pricing and news, Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake, Ubisoft event, and so much more, including Wombat opening a box of gaming chachkas!

* * * - - 2 votes

Gamefly used games sale RE3 $22, FF 7 remake $25

By Mishimaryu, Today, 12:33 AM

#1 Mishimaryu   EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary!   1503 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Mishimaryu

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

PS4/Xbone
Resident Evil 3 $21.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint $9.99

PS4
Final Fantasy Remake $24.99

 

https://www.gamefly....usedbestsellers


#2 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   781 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

RE3 missed the window for me. I waited awhile for a good sale but gave up a couple weeks ago and rented it

#3 investor9872   CAG Supremo! CAGiversary!   2113 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

investor9872

Posted Today, 01:44 AM

FF7R sold a boatload, so I can see it being cheaper by BF brand new.


#4 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8760 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

these wont get much cheaper on black friday so I dove in.

 

iron Man VR ps4 $25

ff7 remake ps4 $25

re3 x1 $22

star wars jedi fallen order x1 $18

gears 5 $14

 

was tempted on last of us 2 for $30 as well but passed.

 

 


#5 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6250 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Today, 03:12 AM

Maneater PS4 $19.99 was my secret buy price. Good job, Gamefly!

#6 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   5544 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 03:16 AM

They also have trials of mana for ps4 19.99 

spongebob rehydrated ps4 17.99

Ys celceta ps4 17.99 but out of stock now

and a number of other titles.


#7 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1772 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 03:20 AM

Hard to pull the triggee on Star Wars, I bought Plague of Innocence last month when it was $17, but now dropped down to $13

Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk

#8 Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

Resident Evil 3 is just not a good game. I was so disappointed after how great RE2 remake was. I heard the main crew didn't get involved til late. So they had less talented people working on it than 2 and it shows. 


#9 Samurai_Solo  

Samurai_Solo

Posted Today, 09:33 AM

I picked up The Outer Worlds. Been waiting for it to hit $20. I really want Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order but it's currently out of stock.

#10 krashhole   Gaming since 1981 CAGiversary!   3482 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

krashhole

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Gonna use my $5 coupon and pick up RE3. Can’t be bad for $17 right?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
