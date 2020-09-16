Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

he gang talks Xbox next-gen pricing and news, Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake, Ubisoft event, and so much more, including Wombat opening a box of gaming chachkas!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Playstation 5 available for pre-order tomorrow(no time announced)

By ShadowAssassin, Yesterday, 09:05 PM

#1 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   4736 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM

Everyone get ready!

 


#2 gmsick   $50,000... CASH!!! CAGiversary!   1551 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

gmsick

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM

Oh snap!


#3 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

I'm not sleeping tonight

#4 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   695 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

Wow who's running Sony? Dontcha think that's the kind of thing they should have dropped at the end of the announcement?

Now it's a tweeted "oh by the way". smh.

#5 Sam Beckett  

Sam Beckett

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

What time?!?!? Midnight ?


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3523 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM

It was an awesome showcase but this information needed to be in there. Same with demon's souls being a launch game.

#7 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17949 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

This should go smoothly.

Update:


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23538 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

It was an awesome showcase but this information needed to be in there. Same with demon's souls being a launch game.

DS is a launch game? Holy shit... I need to watch this show case. 


#9 DemonsMaster   Jrpg Addicts Anonymous CAGiversary!   1691 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

DemonsMaster

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

This should go smoothly.


Absolutely. No mention of what time, or what retailers. What could possibly go wrong? Lol

#10 BreadNiblets   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1269 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

BreadNiblets

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.


#11 zeb06   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2079 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

zeb06

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

DS is a launch game? Holy shit... I need to watch this show case. 

As a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.


#12 TheSmokingPun   Archduke of KC CAGiversary!   661 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

TheSmokingPun

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

I'm getting too old to stay up all night & wait for these things. It was a lot easier doing it in person because I could at least give myself the excuse to move around.


#13 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23538 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Aa a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.

The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge. 

 

FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.  

 

EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme. 


#14 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2979 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Time to watch my CAG & Twitter notifications like a hawk. Good luck everyone.


#15 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1373 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

So who is going for the digital and who physical?


#16 gmsick   $50,000... CASH!!! CAGiversary!   1551 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

gmsick

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Physical


#17 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   4736 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM

Doubt they'll sell out in seconds, but probably lasts no more than an hour.


#18 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   385 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM

So who is going for the digital and who physical?


I mean, if you’re going digital you don’t really need this site anymore.

#19 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   6659 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM

The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge.

FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.

EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme.


I heard it is from the FF team that rebooted FFXIV. I haven't play FFXIV yet, but I heard a lot of very positive things about the changes the team made.

#20 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6854 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM

My wallet is ready!


#21 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

I mean, if you’re going digital you don’t really need this site anymore.


I think I know what was meant, but I disagree - things like the eShop thread bring a lot of interest and traffic.

#22 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   695 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM

FFXVI actually looks good to me. I couldn’t make it past the mechanic in FFXV

#23 Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 09:51 PM

Honestly, I'm trying to decide between the $399 PS5 and the XBox Series S, for 60FPS 1080 resolution. Chances are I'll get the $399 PS5 because:

1. More hard drive space
2. I won't have to play a waiting game for pre-orders to begin. I'm ready for them to take my money now.

#24 DanteWarrior   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1381 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

DanteWarrior

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Sony...Will you please shut up & kindly take my money!
 

The free games line up for PlayStation plus members is not bad. God of war teaser got me excited


#25 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14950 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.

Exactly my thoughts. Everything else I'll be playing is already announced for PS4/X1 so sure I'll be able to play Lego Skywalker Saga in beautiful UHD. It doesn't matter that the graphics will still be from potato generation right?


#26 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2847 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

Sony...Will you please shut up & kindly take my money!
 

The free games line up for PlayStation plus members is not bad. God of war teaser got me excited

got a feeling theyre killing off the free ps+ games in favor of this Game Pass style library


#27 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3299 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.


#28 GameRTR  

GameRTR

Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM

I haven't checked the GS thread but in store preorders are live. Mine is confirmed


#29 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14950 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.

Wait, I thought the reigns were being handed to YoshiP after he saved FFXIV. . .surely they aren't this stupid? :wall:


#30 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   6659 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.

I did not know that. I thought the director of FFXIV will be in charge but it looks like he is just the producer.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy