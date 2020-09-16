Playstation 5 available for pre-order tomorrow(no time announced)

Everyone get ready!
Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM
Oh snap!
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM
What time?!?!? Midnight ?
Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM
It was an awesome showcase but this information needed to be in there. Same with demon's souls being a launch game.
DS is a launch game? Holy shit... I need to watch this show case.
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM
This should go smoothly.
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM
Only problem with DS being a launch title is that means I have nothing to look forward to until god knows when.
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM
As a DS fan, it looks badass. Showcase didn’t want to give away the console release date I guess but it is being reported as a launch title.
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
I'm getting too old to stay up all night & wait for these things. It was a lot easier doing it in person because I could at least give myself the excuse to move around.
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
The game looks amazing, buttery smooth. If it is a launch title, it would be huge.
FFXVI looks kinda... meh. Seems like it's very similar to FFXV with KH combat.
EDIT* I'm not a DS fan, got my ass kicked by it (and all the Souls games) but man, I love that intro theme.
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
Time to watch my CAG & Twitter notifications like a hawk. Good luck everyone.
Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM
So who is going for the digital and who physical?
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM
Physical
Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM
Doubt they'll sell out in seconds, but probably lasts no more than an hour.
Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM
My wallet is ready!
Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM
I mean, if you’re going digital you don’t really need this site anymore.
Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:51 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM
Sony...Will you please shut up & kindly take my money!
The free games line up for PlayStation plus members is not bad. God of war teaser got me excited
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM
Exactly my thoughts. Everything else I'll be playing is already announced for PS4/X1 so sure I'll be able to play Lego Skywalker Saga in beautiful UHD. It doesn't matter that the graphics will still be from potato generation right?
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
got a feeling theyre killing off the free ps+ games in favor of this Game Pass style library
Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM
So the rumor about FFXVI being shown was true, but I have to say that it's the least excited I've ever been about a mainline FF game after seeing the trailer. Hope the final product ends up good, but it worries me that the director created The Last Remnant. It's not the more medieval setting that gets me (in fact, I love the early games and how FF9 revisited it), but this just looks generic like many other AAA games.
Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM
I haven't checked the GS thread but in store preorders are live. Mine is confirmed
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Wait, I thought the reigns were being handed to YoshiP after he saved FFXIV. . .surely they aren't this stupid?
Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM
I did not know that. I thought the director of FFXIV will be in charge but it looks like he is just the producer.