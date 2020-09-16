Target Red Card deals: PS5 Disc: $475, PS5 Digital: $380
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Edit: Oops. PS5 Digital is supposed to say $380. I have Xbox Series S on the brain.
- Jodou likes this
#2 Infamous CAGiversary! 14950 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
I am already poised to jump on this as my main console purchase as it will be one of the most reliable pre-orders on top of the savings. Definitely waiting for midnight on this one.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1111 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Boooooo
I was so excited to think they were in stock and I was seeing your post early. :(
#4
Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM
This is also to inform people that there is currently a good deal for signing up with Red Card, and Red Card lets you use your discount right when you sign up, even before they have mailed you a card. At least as far as online shopping is concerned. I figured that I would post it now, because I am not sure if I will be online later when it actually does go live, because I'm going to visit my grandmother in the hospital, since she is dying.
You started a thread to remind red card owners that they get a discount and the item isn't in stock yet, and we don't have an official page yet?
Boooooo
I was so excited to think they were in stock and I was seeing your post early. :(
#5 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 2774 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Sadly ignoring a user the forum still shows topics they create.
You started a thread to remind red card owners that they get a discount and the item isn't in stock yet, and we don't have an official page yet?
Moreover the title currently says ps5 digital $285. Notice a problem?
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1111 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM
This is also to inform people that there is currently a good deal for signing up with Red Card, and Red Card lets you use your discount right when you sign up, even before they have mailed you a card. At least as far as online shopping is concerned. I figured that I would post it now, because I am not sure if I will be online later when it actually does go live, because I'm going to visit my grandmother in the hospital, since she is dying.
Just change the title to "not live yet" and I have no issue with this thread.
I don't know how to respond to the last sentence of your response. I'm sorry for your loss, but it also seems problematic to share this level of personal detail with strangers on the internet who may not be very emotional supportive.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Eh, it is what it is. People wanted to know why I posted this so early. I can't use a cell phone in the hospital, and I'm the one in this forum posting the Target deals most of the time, so here's a Target deal before I go watch my grandmother pass away.
Just change the title to "not live yet" and I have no issue with this thread.
I don't know how to respond to the last sentence of your response. I'm sorry for your loss, but it also seems problematic to share this level of personal detail with strangers on the internet who may not be very emotional supportive.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM
Sadly ignoring a user the forum still shows topics they create.
Moreover the title currently says ps5 digital $285. Notice a problem?
Yeah. It's called human error. I was thinking of the Xbox prices, and posted those by accident.
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1111 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Yeah. It's called human error. I was thinking of the Xbox prices, and posted those by accident.
Just edit your first post and it will let you fix the error in the title.
#10
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Just edit your first post and it will let you fix the error in the title.
Thanks for that. Been here 11+ years and never knew that was a thing.
- walletandgromice likes this
#11 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 5355 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM
Sadly ignoring a user the forum still shows topics they create.
Moreover the title currently says ps5 digital $285. Notice a problem?
Yeah, certain trolls keep showing up in threads like these
#12
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM
- walletandgromice likes this
#13 Maybe tommorrow CAGiversary! 467 Posts Joined 10.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM
Sold out? not letting mine go through
#14
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1111 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
#16
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
- emg28 likes this
#17 This space for rent. CAGiversary! 485 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:03 AM
Thanks for the heads up, got an order in at Target.
#18
Posted Today, 12:11 AM
#19 Infamous CAGiversary! 14950 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Apparently the technology in the PS5 camera removes your surroundings and digitally places your image over the game that you are playing. If that is something that you are interested in. I guess that's for people that want to be YouTubers, or Twitch streamers, or TikTokers, or whatever.
Most video call apps do this now, nothing to do with the camera.
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1111 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:29 AM
Most video call apps do this now, nothing to do with the camera.
Yeah it's a software thing.
#21 Central Michigan CAG CAGiversary! 517 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:35 AM
#22
Posted Today, 08:37 AM
Ordered. Thanks for sharing
#23
Posted Today, 10:09 AM
#24
Posted Today, 10:29 AM
Usually around the holidays they extend their return policy. I was given the option when checking out to pay about $40-ish dollars for an extended warranty, that I declined. I never really get the warranty.
Any comments on target console warranty compared to best buys?
If something is wrong with the console in the first year, usually you can send it back to the game company no problem, and they will fix it for free.