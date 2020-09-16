Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

CAGcast #651: Two More Minutes!

he gang talks Xbox next-gen pricing and news, Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake, Ubisoft event, and so much more, including Wombat opening a box of gaming chachkas!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Target Red Card deals: PS5 Disc: $475, PS5 Digital: $380

By Zantra, Yesterday, 11:02 PM

#1 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Pre-Orders for the PS5 are supposed to start either tonight, or tomorrow morning at Target, they have already started at GameStop, and Walmart. This is just a reminder that if you are a Target red card holder, that you will get an extra 5% off of the PS5 consoles and all of the PS5 accessories when you pre-order them. If you want to save $25 off of the PS5 disc version, or $20 off of the PS5 digital version, and get free two day shipping, I would suggest signing up now for a red card account, if you don't have one already. Since getting a Red Card, I have saved almost $4,000 on my Target purchases over the last two and a half years. They also have a deal going right now, that if you sign up for a red card, you get a $40 off coupon towards a future purchase. They also have a debit card option for people that don't want another credit card, that just ties directly into your bank account. I've also seen red card owner specific Circle deals popping up in the Target app lately.

Edit: Oops. PS5 Digital is supposed to say $380. I have Xbox Series S on the brain.

#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14950 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

I am already poised to jump on this as my main console purchase as it will be one of the most reliable pre-orders on top of the savings. Definitely waiting for midnight on this one.


#3 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

You started a thread to remind red card owners that they get a discount and the item isn't in stock yet, and we don't have an official page yet?

Boooooo

I was so excited to think they were in stock and I was seeing your post early. :(

#4 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM

You started a thread to remind red card owners that they get a discount and the item isn't in stock yet, and we don't have an official page yet?
Boooooo
I was so excited to think they were in stock and I was seeing your post early. :(

This is also to inform people that there is currently a good deal for signing up with Red Card, and Red Card lets you use your discount right when you sign up, even before they have mailed you a card. At least as far as online shopping is concerned. I figured that I would post it now, because I am not sure if I will be online later when it actually does go live, because I'm going to visit my grandmother in the hospital, since she is dying.

#5 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2774 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

You started a thread to remind red card owners that they get a discount and the item isn't in stock yet, and we don't have an official page yet?

Sadly ignoring a user the forum still shows topics they create.

Moreover the title currently says ps5 digital $285. Notice a problem?

#6 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

This is also to inform people that there is currently a good deal for signing up with Red Card, and Red Card lets you use your discount right when you sign up, even before they have mailed you a card. At least as far as online shopping is concerned. I figured that I would post it now, because I am not sure if I will be online later when it actually does go live, because I'm going to visit my grandmother in the hospital, since she is dying.


Just change the title to "not live yet" and I have no issue with this thread.

I don't know how to respond to the last sentence of your response. I'm sorry for your loss, but it also seems problematic to share this level of personal detail with strangers on the internet who may not be very emotional supportive.

#7 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

Just change the title to "not live yet" and I have no issue with this thread.

I don't know how to respond to the last sentence of your response. I'm sorry for your loss, but it also seems problematic to share this level of personal detail with strangers on the internet who may not be very emotional supportive.

Eh, it is what it is. People wanted to know why I posted this so early. I can't use a cell phone in the hospital, and I'm the one in this forum posting the Target deals most of the time, so here's a Target deal before I go watch my grandmother pass away.

#8 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

Sadly ignoring a user the forum still shows topics they create.
Moreover the title currently says ps5 digital $285. Notice a problem?


Yeah. It's called human error. I was thinking of the Xbox prices, and posted those by accident.

#9 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

Yeah. It's called human error. I was thinking of the Xbox prices, and posted those by accident.


Just edit your first post and it will let you fix the error in the title.

#10 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Just edit your first post and it will let you fix the error in the title.


Thanks for that. Been here 11+ years and never knew that was a thing.

#11 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5355 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

Sadly ignoring a user the forum still shows topics they create.

Moreover the title currently says ps5 digital $285. Notice a problem?

Yeah, certain trolls keep showing up in threads like these  8-)


#12 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

They are now available to pre-order. I got $25 off the disc version, and my California Tax was $39. Making the price $514 total.

#13 The Dude 419   Maybe tommorrow CAGiversary!   467 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

The Dude 419

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Sold out?  not letting mine go through


#14 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

Also, the peripherals and some games are on pre-order as well. I just got the headphones and the camera for $8 off the $160 price, and after California tax it was $164.

#15 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

Just got mine through at Target. I guess I'll cancel Walmart. Thanks Zantra

#16 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

The media remote says "Coming Soon", but let's be real. You've never really needed a media remote to properly work the dvd player on a games console. A regular controller is just fine.

#17 xplocvo   This space for rent. CAGiversary!   485 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

xplocvo

Posted Today, 12:03 AM

Thanks for the heads up, got an order in at Target.


#18 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

Apparently the technology in the PS5 camera removes your surroundings and digitally places your image over the game that you are playing. If that is something that you are interested in. I guess that's for people that want to be YouTubers, or Twitch streamers, or TikTokers, or whatever.

#19 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14950 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Apparently the technology in the PS5 camera removes your surroundings and digitally places your image over the game that you are playing. If that is something that you are interested in. I guess that's for people that want to be YouTubers, or Twitch streamers, or TikTokers, or whatever.

Most video call apps do this now, nothing to do with the camera.


#20 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

Most video call apps do this now, nothing to do with the camera.


Yeah it's a software thing.

#21 AMillsy   Central Michigan CAG CAGiversary!   517 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

AMillsy

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

Just tossing this out there as a reminder that the Amazon Rewards VISA Signature Card gives you 5% back if you’re a Prime member. Not the same 5% off the top like a RedCard, but you still get that 5% back in rewards points to spend at Amazon after your next billing cycle.

#22 Summerling  

Summerling

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

Ordered. Thanks for sharing


#23 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 10:09 AM

Any comments on target console warranty compared to best buys?

#24 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 10:29 AM

Any comments on target console warranty compared to best buys?

Usually around the holidays they extend their return policy. I was given the option when checking out to pay about $40-ish dollars for an extended warranty, that I declined. I never really get the warranty.
If something is wrong with the console in the first year, usually you can send it back to the game company no problem, and they will fix it for free.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy