Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM

Just fyi, Most outside Gamestop stores open at Noon. HOWEVER the mall stores open at 11am.

As I suspected, They have a limited amount they can preorder. But you have to go in store to do it.

You may be able to do web in store as well.

I am writing this post to let you all know there is still hope if you act fast. Just secured ours at 1105am EST. =D (They only had like 10 available to preorder and we got the 2nd to last one)