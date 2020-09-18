Jump to content

CAGcast #652: Preorder Porn

The gang talks PS5 event and preorder situation, back to school, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, and so much more!

NSW Monster Hunter Rise CE - Open for Preorder @ Gamestop

By gnugget5, Today, 08:00 PM

gnugget5

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

I just noticed that the Collector's Edition for MH Rise is now open for preorders at Gamestop.  MSRP is $99.99, which qualifies for free shipping. 

 

I would imagine that other vendors may start to post preorders in the next few days.

 

11108990.jpg


nitrosmob

Posted Today, 08:03 PM

What's even in this edition?


ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

What's even in this edition?

You could try clicking the link and reading for yourself.

super1upqueen

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

What's even in this edition?

The $10 deluxe edition DLC content, the Magnamalo amiibo, a pin, and some stickers.

 

The individual amiibo (Magnamalo, Palamute, and Palico) haven't appeared for pre-order yet, though I believe Gamestop has SKUs for them in their system, so we may be able to do in-store pre-orders for them very soon.


nitrosmob

Posted Today, 08:08 PM

Thanks the Gamestop website put nothing in the description so I didn't know.


Thebacklash

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

Thanks the Gamestop website put nothing in the description so I didn't know.

Odd... I looked at the 2nd picture and can see the details... 

 

Spoiler


gnugget5

Posted Today, 08:31 PM

Odd... I looked at the 2nd picture and can see the details... 

 

Spoiler

Well, FWIW, I tried to link that image using the HTML code in the forum, but for some reason, CAG has flagged this type of link and wouldn't let me include it within the OP.   As I am currently at work (and had lots of shit to do that doesn't involve MH or CAG), I kept things simple and just included the link to the page. 

 

At least it's Friday.


SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

It sold out that fast? Damn lol.

 

Hopefully Amazon or someone else gets them or restocks


gnugget5

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

It sold out that fast? Damn lol.

 

Hopefully Amazon or someone else gets them or restocks

o.O

 

I figured this might be popular, but that seems a bit quick.  Gamestop is usually the LAST place to sell out of preorder inventory. 

 

Edit: Actually, it's possible that the CE will only be sold at Gamestop, as all of the amiibo are limited to Gamestop and the CE includes one of the amiibo.  If that's the case, I could buy the argument that inventory is going to be quite limited (and sold out fast).


super1upqueen

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

Amiibo may be available in-store:

 


gnugget5

Posted Today, 08:56 PM

Amiibo may be available in-store:

 

Interesting - I'm a bit surprised to see the flagship amiibo ringing up at the same price as the other ones - I kinda figured that the flagship amiibo might be higher priced (a la BOTW Guardian amiibo). 


