GamesPlanet PCDD Sale - Death Stranding $39.99, Katana ZERO $8.99, Sonic Mania $5.99 and more

GamesPlanet US have a lot of PC Digital Games on sale.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Pre-Order Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $53.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Ultimate Edition - $80.99
High 505! Sale - Ends 9/24
- ABZU - $8.99
- ADR1FT - $4.50
- Assetto Corsa - $4.50
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $19.99
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT Pack - $9.99
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition - $8.99
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $17.99
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons - $2.99
- Death Stranding - $39.99
- Horace - $7.99
- How to Survive 2 - $3.75
- Indivisible - $17.99
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $15.99
- Last Day of June - $4.50
- Memories of Mars - $4.75
- Portal Knights - $6.99
- Quarantine - $2.50
- Re:Legend - $11.99
- The Guest - $1.50
- Total Tank Simulator - $11.99
- Underworld Ascendant - $6.99
- Virginia - $1.50
TINYBUILD DAYS Sale - Ends 9/25
- Clustertruck - $4.95
- Graveyard Keeper - $9.99
- Hello Neighbor - $14.99
- Hellpoint - $31.49
- Kill It With Fire - $13.49
- Mr Shifty - $4.95
- Party Hard - $3.30
- Party Hard 2 - $9.99
- Pathologic 2 - $20.99
- Secret Neighbor - $13.99
- Speedrunners - $3.75
- Streets of Rogue - $13.99
- The Final Station - $7.50
SEGA Sale - Ends 9/23
- Alien: Isolation - $9.19
- Alien: Isolation - Corporate Lockdown DLC - $1.99
- Alien: Isolation - Crew Expendable DLC - $0.99
- Alien: Isolation - Last Survivor DLC - $0.99
- Alien: Isolation - Lost Contact DLC - $1.99
- Alien: Isolation - Safe Haven DLC - $1.99
- Alien: Isolation - Season Pass - $4.50
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection - $11
- Alien: Isolation - The Trigger DLC - $1.99
- Alien: Isolation - Trauma DLC - $1.99
- Binary Domain Collection - $2.99
- Castle of Illusion - $3.45
- Catherine Classic - $8.99
- Citizens of Space - $4.75
- Company of Heroes - $3.99
- Company of Heroes 2 - $4.50
- Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault - $4.50
- Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault - Fox Company Rangers - $1.24
- Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces - $2.99
- Company of Heroes Complete Pack - $6.67
- Company of Heroes Franchise Edition - $16.50
- Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts - $3.85
- Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor - $3.85
- Motorsport Manager - $7.99
- Motorsport Manager - Challenge Pack - $1.99
- Motorsport Manager - Endurance Series DLC - $1.99
- Motorsport Manager - GT Series DLC - $1.99
- Puyo Puyo Champions / ぷよぷよ eスポーツ - $4.50
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $9.99
- Renegade Ops Collection - $3.97
- Shenmue I & II - $6.85
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $8.99
- SolSeraph - $4.50
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection - $4.50
- Sonic Adventure 2 - $2.49
- Sonic Adventure 2 - Battle Mode DLC - $0.75
- Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing - $2.50
- Sonic Forces - $8.99
- Sonic Generations Collection - $4.50
- Sonic Lost World - $6.50
- Sonic Mania - $5.99
- Sonic Mania - Encore DLC - $2.50
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode I - $2.50
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II - $2.50
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $12.99
- Tembo The Badass Elephant - $3.45
- Two Point Hospital - $9.99
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters - $3.99
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack - $2.99
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid - $6.25
- Two Point Hospital: Pebberley Island - $3.99
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items pack - $1.99
- Valkyria Chronicles - $5.99
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition - $13.99
- Viking: Battle For Asgard - $3.50
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Game of the Year Edition - $2.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection - $8.28
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - $4.50
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Chaos Rising - $4.50
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection - $17.13
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Master Collection - $11.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Retribution - $6.50
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III - $8.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team - $2.50
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $6.75
- Yakuza 0 - $4.50
- Yakuza Kiwami - $8.99
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $12.99
Devolver Sale - Ends 9/23
- Absolver - $6.99
- APE OUT - $6.99
- Broforce - $3.75
- Devolver Bootleg - $2.49
- Enter the Gungeon - $6.99
- Exit the Gungeon - $7.31
- GRIS - $5.99
- Heave Ho - $4.50
- Hotline Miami - $2.50
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.75
- Katana ZERO - $8.99
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.75
- My Friend Pedro - $10.70
- Observation - $10.70
- Pikuniku - $3.25
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99
- RUINER - $4.99
- Serious Sam 3: BFE - $3.99
- Shadow Warrior - $8.99
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $8.64
- The Messenger - $9.50
- The Red Strings Club - $6.99
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.19
- The Talos Principle - $6.99