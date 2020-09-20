Target Circle Deals September 20th - 26th: 10% Off Assorted Video Games and Board Games

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Vita games are hard to find now.



You can buy almost every VITA game ever made on the digital store. Also, a lot of PS3 games had a cross buy VITA version, much like how if you buy some PS4 games now, you get the PS5 version for free. When I turned on my VITA for the very first time, I already had nine games to play because of cross buy.