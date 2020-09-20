Target Circle Deals September 20th - 26th: 10% Off Assorted Video Games and Board Games
And, this one's a good one.
10% Off Video Games & Board Games (Assorted Titles) *Excludes: Pre-Order, Clearance, NBA2k21, Madden NFL 21, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, Ghosts of Tsushima and Nintendo Games*
It can be used for up to four items.
(Expires September 26th)
Also, a little bonus for Red Card users this week.
5% Extra off your entire in-store or online purchase using your Red Card.
(Expires September 26th)
We'll likely see a B2G1 in the next few weeks but good deal on some games. Works on pre-orders it seems too and even on Mario 3D All Stars so that's cool.
Only some preorder, yakuza 7 won't work
Amazon has already matched this offer if you prefer to shop there. They have clippable coupons on the eligible titles.
PSVita consoles are dropping back to reasonable prices, if anybody wanted to pick one of those up.
Vita games are hard to find now.
You can buy almost every VITA game ever made on the digital store. Also, a lot of PS3 games had a cross buy VITA version, much like how if you buy some PS4 games now, you get the PS5 version for free. When I turned on my VITA for the very first time, I already had nine games to play because of cross buy.
That's a pretty huge leap in logic. A controller (custom protocol carried on Bluetooth) and a remote display are pretty different.
And, since the PS4 used the VITA as a controller for remote play, and the PS5 is compatible with all PS4 first party controllers. People think that you'll still be able to play PS4 games from the PS5 on a VITA with remote play, and maybe even PS5 games.
Until Sony says it works I think expecting Vita remote play to work on the PS5 will almost certainly lead to disappoinment.
Thanks
Damn, if vita is compatible with ps5, the prices will skyrocket again..why are vitas so expensive now?