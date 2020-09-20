Jump to content

The gang talks PS5 event and preorder situation, back to school, Marvel's Avengers, Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Target Circle Deals September 20th - 26th: 10% Off Assorted Video Games and Board Games

By Zantra, Today, 07:24 AM

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:24 AM

Circle deals are back!!!
And, this one's a good one.

10% Off Video Games & Board Games (Assorted Titles) *Excludes: Pre-Order, Clearance, NBA2k21, Madden NFL 21, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, Ghosts of Tsushima and Nintendo Games*
It can be used for up to four items.
(Expires September 26th)

Also, a little bonus for Red Card users this week.
5% Extra off your entire in-store or online purchase using your Red Card.
(Expires September 26th)

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 07:45 AM  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

We'll likely see a B2G1 in the next few weeks but good deal on some games. Works on pre-orders it seems too and even on Mario 3D All Stars so that's cool.


Xellos2099

Posted Today, 07:59 AM  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 07:59 AM

Only some preorder, yakuza 7 won't work


ecwfan

Posted Today, 09:39 AM  

ecwfan

Posted Today, 09:39 AM

Amazon has already matched this offer if you prefer to shop there. They have clippable coupons on the eligible titles.


#5 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 10:34 AM

I can't seem to find any of the video game coupons on Amazon, but I did find a deal where if you watch a Prime Video TV Show or film, they give you $5 to spend on the website. Also, it looks like some of the prices for PSVita consoles are dropping back to reasonable prices, if anybody wanted to pick one of those up.

#6 IGN  

IGN

Posted Today, 01:01 PM

PSVita consoles are dropping back to reasonable prices, if anybody wanted to pick one of those up.

Vita games are hard to find now.

gpg3k75.jpg


#7 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Vita games are hard to find now.
gpg3k75.jpg

You can buy almost every VITA game ever made on the digital store. Also, a lot of PS3 games had a cross buy VITA version, much like how if you buy some PS4 games now, you get the PS5 version for free. When I turned on my VITA for the very first time, I already had nine games to play because of cross buy.
  • IGN likes this

#8 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 02:06 PM

And, since the PS4 used the VITA as a controller for remote play, and the PS5 is compatible with all PS4 first party controllers. People think that you'll still be able to play PS4 games from the PS5 on a VITA with remote play, and maybe even PS5 games.

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 02:27 PM  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 02:27 PM

And, since the PS4 used the VITA as a controller for remote play, and the PS5 is compatible with all PS4 first party controllers. People think that you'll still be able to play PS4 games from the PS5 on a VITA with remote play, and maybe even PS5 games.

That's a pretty huge leap in logic. A controller (custom protocol carried on Bluetooth) and a remote display are pretty different.

Until Sony says it works I think expecting Vita remote play to work on the PS5 will almost certainly lead to disappoinment.

#10 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 02:29 PM

I guess I'll find out when my PS5 gets here.

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 02:51 PM  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 02:51 PM

So do these circle deals only work in store and when you don't use a redcard? Embarrassingly I've never quire understood the circle deals and I can't get it to come up when I add items in my cart for shipping.

Thanks

billyrox

Posted Today, 02:52 PM  

billyrox

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

And, since the PS4 used the VITA as a controller for remote play, and the PS5 is compatible with all PS4 first party controllers. People think that you'll still be able to play PS4 games from the PS5 on a VITA with remote play, and maybe even PS5 games.

Damn, if vita is compatible with ps5, the prices will skyrocket again..why are vitas so expensive now?


