Best Buy YMMV Thread

Can we have a thread where we share deals we find at our local Best Buys? Of course they're always YMMV but it would give us ideas of what to look out for.
I have two local best buys and each of them had different deals:
Best Buy #1:
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (NSW): $15.99
Best Buy #2:
- Disgaea 4 (NSW): $15.99
- Dead Cells (NSW): $10.99
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (3DS): $12.99 (didn't get this, very sad)
- Some other 3DS title I was extremely sad I missed out on (3DS): $10.99
There were some others but these were the ones that stood out the most that I can remember.
Also for anyone who doesn't know, if your Best Buy has a price placard out for a game but they're sold out, you can ask an employee to order it for you from their website and they will match their in-store price! Of course they have to have stock on the website though.