Best Buy YMMV Thread

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Can we have a thread where we share deals we find at our local Best Buys? Of course they're always YMMV but it would give us ideas of what to look out for.

I have two local best buys and each of them had different deals:

Best Buy #1:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (NSW): $15.99

Best Buy #2:

Disgaea 4 (NSW): $15.99

Dead Cells (NSW): $10.99

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (3DS): $12.99 (didn't get this, very sad)

Some other 3DS title I was extremely sad I missed out on (3DS): $10.99

There were some others but these were the ones that stood out the most that I can remember.

Also for anyone who doesn't know, if your Best Buy has a price placard out for a game but they're sold out, you can ask an employee to order it for you from their website and they will match their in-store price! Of course they have to have stock on the website though.