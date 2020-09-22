Jump to content

CAGcast #652: Preorder Porn

The gang talks PS5 event and preorder situation, back to school, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, and so much more!

Best Buy YMMV Thread

By mikeshinobi, Today, 01:15 AM
#1 mikeshinobi  

mikeshinobi

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Can we have a thread where we share deals we find at our local Best Buys? Of course they're always YMMV but it would give us ideas of what to look out for.

 

I have two local best buys and each of them had different deals:

 

Best Buy #1:

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (NSW): $15.99

Best Buy #2:

  • Disgaea 4 (NSW): $15.99
  • Dead Cells (NSW): $10.99
  • Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (3DS): $12.99 (didn't get this, very sad)
  • Some other 3DS title I was extremely sad I missed out on (3DS): $10.99

There were some others but these were the ones that stood out the most that I can remember.

 

Also for anyone who doesn't know, if your Best Buy has a price placard out for a game but they're sold out, you can ask an employee to order it for you from their website and they will match their in-store price! Of course they have to have stock on the website though.


