Target Red Card deals: Xbox Series X: $475, Xbox Series S: $285
Posted Today, 01:31 PM
Posted Today, 01:32 PM
Posted Today, 01:34 PM
Posted Today, 01:37 PM
I have the card and I got the coupon. Plus also had a 10 off 50 if you do store pickup.
I got that one also, but it only lasts for this week, and the Series X|S comes out in November. So, $10 off for store pickup won't work in this case, as it expires this Saturday.
Posted Today, 01:38 PM
Posted Today, 01:39 PM
Yes and Best Buy card holders will get 5% back in rewards.
What can I say, except that the world has way more Targets than Best Buys. The closest Best Buy to me is 25 miles away, and in that distance, I have six Targets.
Posted Today, 01:39 PM
Posted Today, 01:39 PM
You usually have to click on the coupon to add to your active offers.
I have the coupon selected, will it automatically add it to my cart later?
Posted Today, 01:40 PM
Yeah, if you checkmark your circle coupons to redeem them, they automatically get taken out of the qualifying products when you check out.
I have the coupon selected, will it automatically add it to my cart later?
Posted Today, 01:41 PM
The coupon excludes playstation and xbox consoles
Well, even if the extra 5% doesn't come off, Red Card still gives you 5% off everything, and free shipping. So, you'll save the $25, and the $6.99 that they usually charge for shipping.
Posted Today, 01:42 PM
Didn't look at expiration day thanks for the heads up. Will use this week.
I got that one also, but it only lasts for this week, and the Series X|S comes out in November. So, $10 off for store pickup won't work in this case, as it expires this Saturday.
Posted Today, 01:44 PM
No problem. I would suggest using that one with the Circle coupon for 10% off Video Games, to sweeten the deal.
Didn't look at expiration day thanks for the heads up. Will use this week.
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
Posted Today, 03:39 PM
Also found this nice little surprise this morning (I had planned to order from Best Buy but their site still says coming soon). Nice that the 5% redcard deal and the 5% bonus redcard coupon stacked on this for $48 off. Also had two $5 gift cards from something I don't really remember saved to my account.
I'll take 10% off vs 5% back in rewards at Best Buy.
