CAGcast #652: Preorder Porn

The gang talks PS5 event and preorder situation, back to school, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Target Red Card deals: Xbox Series X: $475, Xbox Series S: $285

By Zantra, Today, 01:31 PM

#1 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

This morning at 8am PDT when the new Xbox consoles go live for preorder, don't forget that using your Red Card at Target gets you an extra 5% off the price of the console, and anything else that you might purchase, including Xbox gift cards. Also, some Red Card users are finding a Circle coupon in their Target app for an extra 5% off when buying anything this week with your Red Card, YMMV. That could save you a little more cash than the prices listed above, if you have that deal in your app. This is the cheapest way to get a Series X or S outside of buying discounted Xbox gift cards, and purchasing the consoles directly from Microsoft.

#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2045 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 01:32 PM

Yes and Best Buy card holders will get 5% back in rewards.

#3 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3136 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

I have the card and I got the coupon. Plus also had a 10 off 50 if you do store pickup.



#4 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

I have the card and I got the coupon. Plus also had a 10 off 50 if you do store pickup.



I got that one also, but it only lasts for this week, and the Series X|S comes out in November. So, $10 off for store pickup won't work in this case, as it expires this Saturday.

#5 Jakegreensego  

Jakegreensego

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

I have the coupon selected, will it automatically add it to my cart later?



#6 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:39 PM

Yes and Best Buy card holders will get 5% back in rewards.


What can I say, except that the world has way more Targets than Best Buys. The closest Best Buy to me is 25 miles away, and in that distance, I have six Targets.

#7 ninfan81  

ninfan81

Posted Today, 01:39 PM

The coupon excludes playstation and xbox consoles

#8 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3136 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 01:39 PM

I have the coupon selected, will it automatically add it to my cart later?

Sent from my LM-V600 using Tapatalk

You usually have to click on the coupon to add to your active offers.



#9 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

I have the coupon selected, will it automatically add it to my cart later?


Yeah, if you checkmark your circle coupons to redeem them, they automatically get taken out of the qualifying products when you check out.

#10 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

The coupon excludes playstation and xbox consoles


Well, even if the extra 5% doesn't come off, Red Card still gives you 5% off everything, and free shipping. So, you'll save the $25, and the $6.99 that they usually charge for shipping.

#11 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3136 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 01:42 PM

I got that one also, but it only lasts for this week, and the Series X|S comes out in November. So, $10 off for store pickup won't work in this case, as it expires this Saturday.

Didn't look at expiration day thanks for the heads up. Will use this week.



#12 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:44 PM

Didn't look at expiration day thanks for the heads up. Will use this week.


No problem. I would suggest using that one with the Circle coupon for 10% off Video Games, to sweeten the deal.

#13 Jakegreensego  

Jakegreensego

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Thank you for the info! The coupon worked! Saved $48. Took a million attempts to get the order to go through. I had it in my cart just before 11:00. Order didnt go through until 11:26. Never got an order confirmed through browser but received order info by email and now also showing in order history. Wild



#14 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3815 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted Today, 03:39 PM

Also found this nice little surprise this morning (I had planned to order from Best Buy but their site still says coming soon).  Nice that the 5% redcard deal and the 5% bonus redcard coupon stacked on this for $48 off.  Also had two $5 gift cards from something I don't really remember saved to my account. 

 

I'll take 10% off vs 5% back in rewards at Best Buy. 


