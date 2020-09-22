Target Red Card deals: Xbox Series X: $475, Xbox Series S: $285

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

This morning at 8am PDT when the new Xbox consoles go live for preorder, don't forget that using your Red Card at Target gets you an extra 5% off the price of the console, and anything else that you might purchase, including Xbox gift cards. Also, some Red Card users are finding a Circle coupon in their Target app for an extra 5% off when buying anything this week with your Red Card, YMMV. That could save you a little more cash than the prices listed above, if you have that deal in your app. This is the cheapest way to get a Series X or S outside of buying discounted Xbox gift cards, and purchasing the consoles directly from Microsoft.

