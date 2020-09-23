Anyone that buys the standard edition before the 24th (Thursday) will get a free upgrade to the $30 definitive edition. The definitive edition will have all DLC characters, which are currently base priced at $20 total.
The standard edition is currently $14.99 on Steam, and $11.99 on Humble for anyone with a Choice discount.
In addition to the base game and DLC, they've improved the online, added a new progression system for the new unlockables, and added content, including a new tetherball mode. It reminds me of Windjammers and actually looks pretty fun.
Rivals of Aether Definitive Edition for $15 or less (Steam)
#1
Posted Today, 01:03 AM
Anyone that buys the standard edition before the 24th (Thursday) will get a free upgrade to the $30 definitive edition. The definitive edition will have all DLC characters, which are currently base priced at $20 total.
- SevereTireDamage and thorbahn3 like this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4372 Posts Joined 16.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:04 AM
Thanks for the heads-up - got the original release via a Humble Monthly.
- Thrift Like A Fox and Pengy99 like this
#3
Posted Today, 02:14 AM
Ah, just noticed I had it from monthly too. Good reminder to check that and redeem it.
- Thrift Like A Fox likes this