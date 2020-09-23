Rivals of Aether Definitive Edition for $15 or less (Steam)

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Anyone that buys the standard edition before the 24th (Thursday) will get a free upgrade to the $30 definitive edition. The definitive edition will have all DLC characters, which are currently base priced at $20 total.



The standard edition is currently $14.99 on Steam, and $11.99 on Humble for anyone with a Choice discount.



In addition to the base game and DLC, they've improved the online, added a new progression system for the new unlockables, and added content, including a new tetherball mode. It reminds me of Windjammers and actually looks pretty fun.