Rivals of Aether Definitive Edition for $15 or less (Steam)

By Thrift Like A Fox, Today, 01:03 AM

#1 Thrift Like A Fox  

Thrift Like A Fox

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Anyone that buys the standard edition before the 24th (Thursday) will get a free upgrade to the $30 definitive edition. The definitive edition will have all DLC characters, which are currently base priced at $20 total.

The standard edition is currently $14.99 on Steam, and $11.99 on Humble for anyone with a Choice discount.

In addition to the base game and DLC, they've improved the online, added a new progression system for the new unlockables, and added content, including a new tetherball mode. It reminds me of Windjammers and actually looks pretty fun.


#2 JaytheGamefan  

JaytheGamefan

Posted Today, 02:04 AM

Thanks for the heads-up - got the original release via a Humble Monthly.


#3 Pengy99  

Pengy99

Posted Today, 02:14 AM

Ah, just noticed I had it from monthly too. Good reminder to check that and redeem it.


