YMMV TJMAXX/Marshalls: Nintendo Switch carrying cases $5.99 - $29.99, Power A branded controllers $16.99

Posted Today, 08:41 AM

Went into my local TJMAXX yesterday, and they had a huge display in the men's section with Nintendo Switch carrying cases of different quantities and qualities, from $5.99 - $29.99. They had various Nintendo characters on them. Some were Legend of Zelda, some were Mario, some were Animal Crossing themed, etc. Most were from a brand called "Power A". They also had a bunch of these Power A branded controllers, that looked sort of like Pro controllers, but they were only $16.99. they also had various characters on them. One had Pikachu all over it, one was Mario themed, one was Luigi themed, one was Breath of the Wild themed. Might be worth checking out your local store, if you have one. I think they're part of the Christmas gaming stuff that they get in this time of year, but I didn't see any games yet, like last year. They also had generic gaming headsets, and rainbow light up keyboards and mouses for computers.

