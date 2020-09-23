Jump to content

YMMV - Save $$ on your next gen pre-orders w/ Amazon promos

By etcrane, Today, 04:39 PM

The past few days I’ve been searching for ways to save a little $$ on my $69.99 PS5 preorders. I’ve found 4 different Amazon promos that appear to be active through the end of the month and saved me roughly $30 (Bringing preorders down to $59 after tax). Here they are -

1. Linking certain Chase cards w/ your Amazon account will give you a $15 credit off $50. This takes around 2 days+ to get approval. Search ‘$15 chase card’ on Slick Deals for all the steps.

2. Deposit at least $30 worth of coins at Coinstar and redeem for an Amazon GC to receive a $5 off promo for use on your next order.

3. If you aren't a Prime subscriber, use the 30 day trial and get $5 off credit after your first Prime order.

4. Buy a $50 Amazon GC to send via text message and get $5 for yourself (Pro tip, send it to yourself and get $55 for $50). Check Slick Deals for a code you have to enter (I believe you enter SMS2020 at checkout, but read the thread to confirm)

With these 4 promotions I was able to get preorders of Demon's Souls and Spider-man Miles Morales Ultimate for $59.99 w/ tax. The last three deals will stack and the first takes $15 off.

All of them are listed in Slick Deals threads, so search there for specifics if you run into issues.
