CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #653: Japanesus

CAGcast #653: Japanesus

The gang discuss the PS5 and Xbox pre-order experiences, Microsoft buying Bethesda, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Moero Crystal H, and oh so much more!

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC) $7.86

By luwei, Today, 02:25 AM
#1 luwei  

luwei

Posted Today, 02:25 AM

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC) for $7.86 AC

Coupon: FORZA3ENEBA 

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC)


#2 Jakegreensego  

Jakegreensego

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Is this a regularly used and trusted site? I saw the ultimate bundle for horizon 3 and 4 there but dont know much about this site

#3 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 03:08 AM

Yeah seems like a great price on a game i've been meaning to buy but no idea what this site is. Seems similar to cdkeys but possibly shadier? Anyone have any experience with them?


#4 BoxPizzaBox   Trash Tier CAGiversary!   1228 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

BoxPizzaBox

Posted Today, 03:13 AM

If you feel better paying a couple bucks more straight to MS it's $9.89 for the standard.

Ultimate is $20.99

 

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

 

The game is being delisted in a few days on September 27th is why it's so cheap.


#5 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11246 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 03:31 AM

I bought Borderlands GOTY from there a few weeks ago with no issues.

#6 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

I bought Borderlands GOTY from there a few weeks ago with no issues.

I did as well, got the code instantly.


#7 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   972 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Why wouldn’t this site wait until the game is delisted before selling? They could probably sell for $20 each next week.
