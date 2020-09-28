Amazon Prime Day October 13-14
Early deals include:
Spend $10 at select small businesses get $10 for prime day
Two echo dots for $40 use code DOTPRIME2PK
4 months of Amazon Music for $0.99
Spend $10 at whole foods, get $10 for prime day
Free $5 Amazon video credit
Prime day deals will begin October 13th and will be two days this year. Must have an Amazon Prime membership to get deals. Prepare yourselves for disappointment!
I've read the T&C for the small business coupon and I still don't understand what sellers are eligible
Edit: It appears there's a banner on the pages for items/sellers that are eligible
There's also a whole foods offer - spend $10 in store or online get $10 for prime day
Thanks, updated
does it only apply to the primary accountholder? I'm part of an Amazon Household, and I get Prime shipping but it won't let me get the Dots.
does it only apply to the primary accountholder? I'm part of an Amazon Household, and I get Prime shipping but it won't let me get the Dots.
Okay, so spoiler alert. But bear with me here. If you want two Dots for $39.98, you have to...wait for it...add TWO Dots to your cart.
Did they stop selling unlocked Motorola phones for cheap?
Prime yourself for disappointment gentlemen.
Free $5 Prime Video Credit just click tis link https://t.co/9oSQirFJmG?amp=1
Then open the email from Amazon and you can make sure the credit applied to your account with this link
Credit expires 11/30/20
Nice! Worked for me
