Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #653: Japanesus

CAGcast #653: Japanesus

The gang discuss the PS5 and Xbox pre-order experiences, Microsoft buying Bethesda, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Moero Crystal H, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Amazon Prime Day October 13-14

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 04:33 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3631 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

https://www.amazon.com/primeday

Early deals include:
Spend $10 at select small businesses get $10 for prime day
https://www.amazon.c...f_rd_i=primeday

Two echo dots for $40 use code DOTPRIME2PK
https://www.amazon.c...f_rd_i=primeday

4 months of Amazon Music for $0.99
https://www.amazon.c...f_rd_i=primeday

Spend $10 at whole foods, get $10 for prime day
https://www.wholefoo...et.com/primeday

Free $5 Amazon video credit
http://amazon.com/heinzprimevideo

Prime day deals will begin October 13th and will be two days this year. Must have an Amazon Prime membership to get deals. Prepare yourselves for disappointment!

#2 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10007 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Yesterday, 04:40 PM

I'm hoping for a glitch again like in 2017 where the discounts stacked for around 75% off on some games.

#3 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

I've read the T&C for the small business coupon and I still don't understand what sellers are eligible

 

Edit: It appears there's a banner on the pages for items/sellers that are eligible


#4 teharistocrat   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   68 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

teharistocrat

Posted Yesterday, 05:31 PM

Looking forward to MSRP Nintendo "deals".

#5 RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial   Better Than You CAGiversary!   21225 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial

Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM

There's also a whole foods offer - spend $10 in store or online get $10 for prime day


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3631 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

There's also a whole foods offer - spend $10 in store or online get $10 for prime day

Thanks, updated

#7 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   777 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

does it only apply to the primary accountholder? I'm part of an Amazon Household, and I get Prime shipping but it won't let me get the Dots.


#8 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   777 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

does it only apply to the primary accountholder? I'm part of an Amazon Household, and I get Prime shipping but it won't let me get the Dots.

Okay, so spoiler alert. But bear with me here. If you want two Dots for $39.98, you have to...wait for it...add TWO Dots to your cart.


#9 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   501 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Amazon prime day is a lot like gamestop pro day. Both promise large things, and both make you feel like you wasted your time when it was over

#10 paul6   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   457 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

paul6

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

Did they stop selling unlocked Motorola phones for cheap?


#11 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5472 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

Prime yourself for disappointment gentlemen.


#12 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Free $5 Prime Video Credit just click tis link https://t.co/9oSQirFJmG?amp=1

 

Then open the email from Amazon and you can make sure the credit applied to your account with this link

 

https://www.amazon.c...&language=en_US

 

Credit expires 11/30/20


#13 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3631 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

Free $5 Prime Video Credit just click tis link https://t.co/9oSQirFJmG?amp=1

Then open the email from Amazon and you can make sure the credit applied to your account with this link

https://www.amazon.c...&language=en_US

Credit expires 11/30/20


Nice! Worked for me
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy