Fallout 76 - X1 or PS4 - $5.99 @ BB / Amazon

Posted Yesterday, 04:15 PM

Sharing from SD -Fallout 76: Wastelanders w/ Steelbook Case (Xbox One or PS4) on sale for $5.99.Xbox One - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255281 PS4 - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255265 Note, a free steelbook case will automatically be added to your Best Buy cart after you add the game.Alternatively, Amazon has Fallout 76: Wastelanders (Xbox One) on sale for $5.99 - https://www.amazon.c...=8-3&th=1&psc=1 For all the criticism, this is a solid game with the Wastelanders update and I would recommend grabbing a copy for this price. It will most likely run on next gen systems as well.