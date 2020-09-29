Fallout 76 - X1 or PS4 - $5.99 @ BB / Amazon
Posted Yesterday, 04:15 PM
Fallout 76: Wastelanders w/ Steelbook Case (Xbox One or PS4) on sale for $5.99.
Xbox One - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255281
PS4 - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255265
Note, a free steelbook case will automatically be added to your Best Buy cart after you add the game.
Alternatively, Amazon has Fallout 76: Wastelanders (Xbox One) on sale for $5.99 - https://www.amazon.c...=8-3&th=1&psc=1
For all the criticism, this is a solid game with the Wastelanders update and I would recommend grabbing a copy for this price. It will most likely run on next gen systems as well.
Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM
Is there a difference between the one sold at Best Buy and Amazon, or just two different places to buy the same thing for the same price?
Amazon doesn’t include the steelbook, both include 500 atoms (currency for online store ... items, skins, etc).
Posted Yesterday, 04:28 PM
Thanks
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
I really have to wonder just how many of those steelbooks they ordered. . .
Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM
man, I haven't been to Best Buy since pre-covid...
Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM
I saw reviews on Amazon that said xbox gold is required to play this. Anyone clarify? What about ps4 version, is PS plus needed?
Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM
Posted Today, 01:35 AM
I saw reviews on Amazon that said xbox gold is required to play this. Anyone clarify? What about ps4 version, is PS plus needed?
You need the online for PS and Xbox. This is an online only MMORPG. It’s....not good. I’m pretty much buying the steelbook and getting a free game.
Posted Today, 01:35 AM
Steelbook is never available in my area... no buy for me.
I was able to get both shipped.
Posted Today, 01:47 AM
Ordered a copy for Xbox One that will be shipped to the nearby store for pickup. $6 for a steelbook and a replacement case isn't so bad.