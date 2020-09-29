Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #653: Japanesus

CAGcast #653: Japanesus

The gang discuss the PS5 and Xbox pre-order experiences, Microsoft buying Bethesda, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Moero Crystal H, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fallout 76 - X1 or PS4 - $5.99 @ BB / Amazon

By etcrane, Yesterday, 04:15 PM

#1 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5479 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 04:15 PM

Sharing from SD -

Fallout 76: Wastelanders w/ Steelbook Case (Xbox One or PS4) on sale for $5.99.

Xbox One - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255281

PS4 - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255265

Note, a free steelbook case will automatically be added to your Best Buy cart after you add the game.

Alternatively, Amazon has Fallout 76: Wastelanders (Xbox One) on sale for $5.99 - https://www.amazon.c...=8-3&th=1&psc=1

For all the criticism, this is a solid game with the Wastelanders update and I would recommend grabbing a copy for this price. It will most likely run on next gen systems as well.

#2 Blamecanada03   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Blamecanada03

Posted Yesterday, 04:23 PM

Is there a difference between the one sold at Best Buy and Amazon, or just two different places to buy the same thing for the same price?

#3 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5479 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Is there a difference between the one sold at Best Buy and Amazon, or just two different places to buy the same thing for the same price?


Amazon doesn’t include the steelbook, both include 500 atoms (currency for online store ... items, skins, etc).

#4 Blamecanada03   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Blamecanada03

Posted Yesterday, 04:28 PM

Amazon doesn’t include the steelbook, both include 500 atoms (currency for online store ... items, skins, etc).



Thanks

#5 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15050 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

I really have to wonder just how many of those steelbooks they ordered. . .


#6 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6251 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

Thanks, OP, missed the used $3.99 & $4.99 deals at Gamestop. new w/steelbook for $5.99 is the best deal yet!

man, I haven't been to Best Buy since pre-covid...

#7 kobeisgod   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   813 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

kobeisgod

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

I saw reviews on Amazon that said xbox gold is required to play this. Anyone clarify? What about ps4 version, is PS plus needed?


#8 Moofboy   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   529 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Moofboy

Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM

Steelbook is never available in my area... no buy for me.

#9 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   409 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

I saw reviews on Amazon that said xbox gold is required to play this. Anyone clarify? What about ps4 version, is PS plus needed?


You need the online for PS and Xbox. This is an online only MMORPG. It’s....not good. I’m pretty much buying the steelbook and getting a free game.

#10 CheapAssDragon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   409 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

Steelbook is never available in my area... no buy for me.


I was able to get both shipped.

#11 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1466 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

Ordered a copy for Xbox One that will be shipped to the nearby store for pickup. $6 for a steelbook and a replacement case isn't so bad.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy