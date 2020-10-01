Shenmue III - $7.99 + shipping or free pickup - Best Buy (Amazon Price Match)

Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM

It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.

This was a commercial flop that probably caused a lot of interested people (and even some of the diehards) to walk away from the franchise.

Only way Shenmue goes on now is if Sony (again) or Microsoft throws money at it. That Yu Suzuki basically gave fans a game almost 20 years later that didn't do one iota to bring any closure to the story is one of the biggest insults in modern gaming history.