Shenmue III - $7.99 + shipping or free pickup - Best Buy (Amazon Price Match)

Posted 01 October 2020 - 09:25 PM
Posted 01 October 2020 - 09:27 PM
Nice, glad I waited. Thanks OP.
Edit: As gospelman said, free steelbook added to purchase.
Posted 01 October 2020 - 09:30 PM
Posted 01 October 2020 - 09:32 PM
free steelbook auto-attaches to cart
Posted 01 October 2020 - 10:07 PM
Can't get much cheaper than this. They tried to sneak a split pickup instead of shipping for the steelbook on me, so check that before you place an order.
Posted Yesterday, 12:10 AM
Thanks bb, I can't sign-in. Change your password? No. Shenmue III will have to continue to wait. Fallout 76 & steelbook, will have to wait.
Posted Yesterday, 12:46 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:50 AM
This is why I don't Kickstarter games that will have wide distribution. Anyway haven't played the others, though I own the 2 pack. Will get this anyway since I doubt this will get much cheaper.
Posted Yesterday, 01:16 AM
So glad I recently sold my open copy for $20 on Ebay. I made a 2350935092905% profit.
Posted Yesterday, 01:27 AM
Thanks ordered it for pickup for $8 it's worth a try
Posted Yesterday, 02:08 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:51 AM
I was literally just in the store today and it was showing $39.99 when I picked up the three games I listed in the YMMV thread. Wonder if it was a late change or if they just missed that tag.
Either way, they still seem to have it in stock, and I already have the steelbook, so I'll pounce. Thanks, OP!
Posted Yesterday, 10:25 AM
A very disappointing game, but for $8 it's a decent price. The steelbook is impressive, though.
Posted Yesterday, 11:51 AM
It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.
Posted Yesterday, 12:33 PM
Don't know when I will play it but ordered two copies for this price, figured my brother would want a copy and my store only had a couple left.
Posted Yesterday, 02:03 PM
You never even played Shenmue II?
Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM
Thanks for this. Always wanted to try this as I was a fan of the original but didn't know how much nostalgia could carry this game for me.
Posted Yesterday, 03:00 PM
This game has a Pro Trade in Value of $10.50 if you put a $5 deposit towards any PS5 game at GameStop.
Posted Yesterday, 03:35 PM
They just drop it to $5 base
Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM
Yes that's why it's 10.50 if you deposit.
Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM
This was a commercial flop that probably caused a lot of interested people (and even some of the diehards) to walk away from the franchise.
Only way Shenmue goes on now is if Sony (again) or Microsoft throws money at it. That Yu Suzuki basically gave fans a game almost 20 years later that didn't do one iota to bring any closure to the story is one of the biggest insults in modern gaming history.
Posted Yesterday, 04:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM
Just checked out as a guest. Supposedly, I got the last copy at the local BB.
Wow! I never got to play Shenmue 2 on the Dreamcast. That would be great! I wonder if I still have a save of Shenmue on the Dreamcast.
Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM
Seems like Amazon price matched it
https://www.amazon.c...01667777&sr=8-1
Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM
My copy came via Fedex from Best Buy already. No idea when I'll play it though. Steelbook is coming next week.
Posted Today, 01:11 AM
Shenmue 1 & 2 (PS4) was $9.50 on clearance at my local BestBuy today when I went to pick up my copy of Shenmue 3. Prices will vary by location. Good Luck Y'all !!
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
Thanks OP! Grabbed Shenmue III and Rage 2 which is $7.99 as well.
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
Posted Today, 03:28 AM
Updated OP with Amazon price match
Missed this place mang.