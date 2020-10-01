https://www.bestbuy....8&skuId=6342250
Shenmue III - $7.99 + shipping or free pickup - Best Buy
#1 You can trust me CAGiversary! 7618 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 378 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM
Nice, glad I waited. Thanks OP.
Edit: As gospelman said, free steelbook added to purchase.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1271 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM
#4 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 2820 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
free steelbook auto-attaches to cart
#5 The ORIGINAL smiley blank face. CAGiversary! 3688 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Can't get much cheaper than this. They tried to sneak a split pickup instead of shipping for the steelbook on me, so check that before you place an order.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 629 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:10 AM
Thanks bb, I can't sign-in. Change your password? No. Shenmue III will have to continue to wait. Fallout 76 & steelbook, will have to wait.
Posted Today, 12:46 AM
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 10127 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:50 AM
This is why I don't Kickstarter games that will have wide distribution. Anyway haven't played the others, though I own the 2 pack. Will get this anyway since I doubt this will get much cheaper.
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
So glad I recently sold my open copy for $20 on Ebay. I made a 2350935092905% profit.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 84 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
Thanks ordered it for pickup for $8 it's worth a try
Posted Today, 02:08 AM
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 780 Posts Joined 16.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:51 AM
I was literally just in the store today and it was showing $39.99 when I picked up the three games I listed in the YMMV thread. Wonder if it was a late change or if they just missed that tag.
Either way, they still seem to have it in stock, and I already have the steelbook, so I'll pounce. Thanks, OP!
#13 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 47 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:25 AM
A very disappointing game, but for $8 it's a decent price. The steelbook is impressive, though.
#14 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 248 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:51 AM
It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.
#15 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 4439 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:33 PM
Don't know when I will play it but ordered two copies for this price, figured my brother would want a copy and my store only had a couple left.
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 233 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:03 PM
You never even played Shenmue II?
It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.
What are you even doing here?... Anyone would think that before even be thinking about part 3 you would want to experience part 2 first... especially having it on its original Dreamcast form.
🤔🙄🤔
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3639 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:38 PM
Thanks for this. Always wanted to try this as I was a fan of the original but didn't know how much nostalgia could carry this game for me.
Posted Today, 03:00 PM
This game has a Pro Trade in Value of $10.50 if you put a $5 deposit towards any PS5 game at GameStop.
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3642 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
This game has a Pro Trade in Value of $10.50 if you put a $5 deposit towards any PS5 game at GameStop.
They just drop it to $5 base
Posted Today, 03:37 PM
They just drop it to $5 base
Yes that's why it's 10.50 if you deposit.
#21 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 17965 Posts Joined 17.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:45 PM
OG CAG ALERT
OG CAG ALERT
#22 Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary! 2954 Posts Joined 17.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:46 PM
It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.
This was a commercial flop that probably caused a lot of interested people (and even some of the diehards) to walk away from the franchise.
Only way Shenmue goes on now is if Sony (again) or Microsoft throws money at it. That Yu Suzuki basically gave fans a game almost 20 years later that didn't do one iota to bring any closure to the story is one of the biggest insults in modern gaming history.
#23 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 146 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:14 PM
I also saw Rage 2 for 7.99.
I may grab it if it's in stock.
#24 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 629 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:29 PM
Just checked out as a guest. Supposedly, I got the last copy at the local BB.
It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.
Wow! I never got to play Shenmue 2 on the Dreamcast. That would be great! I wonder if I still have a save of Shenmue on the Dreamcast.
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 176 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:43 PM
Seems like Amazon price matched it
https://www.amazon.c...01667777&sr=8-1
#26 0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary! 3598 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:51 PM
My copy came via Fedex from Best Buy already. No idea when I'll play it though. Steelbook is coming next week.