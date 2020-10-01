Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

The gang talks Hades, Marvel’s Avengers, Peter Parker’s face, and oh so much more!

Shenmue III - $7.99 + shipping or free pickup - Best Buy

By Ugamer_X, Yesterday, 09:25 PM

#1 Ugamer_X   You can trust me CAGiversary!   7618 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Ugamer_X

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

https://www.bestbuy....8&skuId=6342250


#2 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   378 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Nice, glad I waited.  Thanks OP.

 

Edit: As gospelman said, free steelbook added to purchase.


#3 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1271 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

Nice, I regret not waiting

#4 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2820 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

free steelbook auto-attaches to cart


#5 scottman   The ORIGINAL smiley blank face. CAGiversary!   3688 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Can't get much cheaper than this.  They tried to sneak a split pickup instead of shipping for the steelbook on me, so check that before you place an order.


#6 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   629 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 12:10 AM

Thanks bb, I can't sign-in. Change your password? No. Shenmue III will have to continue to wait. Fallout 76 & steelbook, will have to wait.


#7 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

Thanks won’t be playing it but glad I waited for a cheap price with steelbook

#8 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10127 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

This is why I don't Kickstarter games that will have wide distribution. Anyway haven't played the others, though I own the 2 pack. Will get this anyway since I doubt this will get much cheaper.


#9 Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

So glad I recently sold my open copy for $20 on Ebay. I made a 2350935092905% profit. 


#10 ayuchan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   84 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

ayuchan

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

Thanks ordered it for pickup for $8 it's worth a try


#11 fancysnail  

fancysnail

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

Nice, also 5% back using Chase via PayPal

#12 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   780 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 08:51 AM

I was literally just in the store today and it was showing $39.99 when I picked up the three games I listed in the YMMV thread. Wonder if it was a late change or if they just missed that tag.

Either way, they still seem to have it in stock, and I already have the steelbook, so I'll pounce. Thanks, OP!


#13 ed_ames   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   47 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

ed_ames

Posted Today, 10:25 AM

A very disappointing game, but for $8 it's a decent price. The steelbook is impressive, though.


#14 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   248 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 11:51 AM

It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.


#15 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4439 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 12:33 PM

Don't know when I will play it but ordered two copies for this price, figured my brother would want a copy and my store only had a couple left. 


#16 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   233 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 02:03 PM

It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.

You never even played Shenmue II?
What are you even doing here?... Anyone would think that before even be thinking about part 3 you would want to experience part 2 first... especially having it on its original Dreamcast form.
🤔🙄🤔

#17 Fatbot3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3639 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Fatbot3

Posted Today, 02:38 PM

Thanks for this. Always wanted to try this as I was a fan of the original but didn't know how much nostalgia could carry this game for me.


#18 zanderlex  

zanderlex

Posted Today, 03:00 PM

This game has a Pro Trade in Value of $10.50 if you put a $5 deposit towards any PS5 game at GameStop.


#19 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3642 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

This game has a Pro Trade in Value of $10.50 if you put a $5 deposit towards any PS5 game at GameStop.

They just drop it to $5 base


#20 zanderlex  

zanderlex

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

They just drop it to $5 base

Yes that's why it's 10.50 if you deposit.


#21 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17965 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

OG CAG ALERT

OG CAG ALERT

 

 


#22 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2954 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Today, 03:46 PM

It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.

This was a commercial flop that probably caused a lot of interested people (and even some of the diehards) to walk away from the franchise. 

 

Only way Shenmue goes on now is if Sony (again) or Microsoft throws money at it. That Yu Suzuki basically gave fans a game almost 20 years later that didn't do one iota to bring any closure to the story is one of the biggest insults in modern gaming history.


#23 CritcalJ   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   146 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

Thanks. Supposed to pick up today.

I also saw Rage 2 for 7.99.

I may grab it if it's in stock.

#24 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   629 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Just checked out as a guest. Supposedly, I got the last copy at the local BB.

It will probably be remastered for PS5/Xbox Series X, just watch. I was tempted at the price but I never even ended up playing my PAL copy of Shenmue 2 for the Dreamcast that I imported when it released. It's that collector twinge that always nudges you.

Wow! I never got to play Shenmue 2 on the Dreamcast. That would be great! I wonder if I still have a save of Shenmue on the Dreamcast.


#25 R0tatioNz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   176 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

R0tatioNz

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

Seems like Amazon price matched it

 

https://www.amazon.c...01667777&sr=8-1


#26 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   3598 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

My copy came via Fedex from Best Buy already.  No idea when I'll play it though.  Steelbook is coming next week. 


