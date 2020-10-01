Xbox One Borderlands 3
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345260
PS4 Borderlands 3
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345282
Xbox One Rage 2
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6256230
PS4 Rage 2
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6256227
They have these in physical form for that price. Haven’t played any of the other variants so I might cop hese on Xbox One especially Borderlands since I know it will be enhanced. Looks like Borderlands is the deal of the day so u got till midnight to get it at that price.
Borderlands 3 DOTD Rage 2 Standard Edition Xbox One/PS4 $7.99 @ Bestbuy
By cdeener, Yesterday, 10:51 PM
#1 Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary! 5020 Posts Joined 15.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM
- wratih9 and Josh1billion like this
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 378 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:06 AM
Thanks op. Decided to get Xbox One versions since they will be upgraded on the Series X I have on preorder.
#3
Posted Today, 08:00 PM
Bought it for the 4th or 5th time. I wonder if I’ll actually play it this time 😂