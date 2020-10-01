Jump to content

CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

The gang talks Hades, Marvel’s Avengers, Peter Parker’s face, and oh so much more!

Borderlands 3 DOTD Rage 2 Standard Edition Xbox One/PS4 $7.99 @ Bestbuy

By cdeener, Yesterday, 10:51 PM

cdeener  

cdeener

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

Xbox One Borderlands 3
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345260

PS4 Borderlands 3
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345282

Xbox One Rage 2
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6256230

PS4 Rage 2
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6256227

They have these in physical form for that price. Haven’t played any of the other variants so I might cop hese on Xbox One especially Borderlands since I know it will be enhanced. Looks like Borderlands is the deal of the day so u got till midnight to get it at that price.

wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

Thanks op. Decided to get Xbox One versions since they will be upgraded on the Series X I have on preorder.

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

Bought it for the 4th or 5th time. I wonder if I’ll actually play it this time 😂
