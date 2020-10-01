Borderlands 3 DOTD Rage 2 Standard Edition Xbox One/PS4 $7.99 @ Bestbuy

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

Xbox One Borderlands 3PS4 Borderlands 3Xbox One Rage 2PS4 Rage 2They have these in physical form for that price. Haven’t played any of the other variants so I might cop hese on Xbox One especially Borderlands since I know it will be enhanced. Looks like Borderlands is the deal of the day so u got till midnight to get it at that price.