CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

The gang talks Hades, Marvel’s Avengers, Peter Parker’s face, and oh so much more!

Animal Crossing Switch is BACK!

By Gungrave0, Yesterday, 12:07 AM
Animal Crossing nintendo Nintendo Switch Special Edition

#1 Gungrave0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   138 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Gungrave0

Posted Yesterday, 12:07 AM

Bought one....may buy another.

 

https://www.gamestop...w.gamestop.com/


#2 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Yesterday, 12:10 AM

Buy them all please

#3 Maskim   RIP Lemmy CAGiversary!   934 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Maskim

Posted Yesterday, 12:14 AM

We past that.

#4 friggotha  

friggotha

Posted Yesterday, 12:15 AM

Buy another one for me.


#5 BasilZero   Conqueror CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

BasilZero

Posted Yesterday, 02:39 AM

Saw like 6 of them in my local target.

 

 

Tempted but here's hoping they have regular models....dont want a Animal Crossing themed one lol.


But push comes to shove - if its the only one that is available during black friday week, I wont mind getting it.


#6 sleepwalkingninja  

sleepwalkingninja

Posted Yesterday, 04:15 AM

This isn't new. They restocked a couple days ago. I mentioned it in the GameStop thread. Not to mention the stock they got about a week or so ago.


#7 Gungrave0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   138 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Gungrave0

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 AM

I saw that too, this one was so sought after and it is sold out everywhere else again.

#8 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   737 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

Now in stock at Amazon, GS, BB, Target all at once. 


#9 Gungrave0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   138 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Gungrave0

Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM

Welp. They weren't yesterday.
