CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

The gang talks Hades, Marvel’s Avengers, Peter Parker’s face, and oh so much more!

Final Fantasy 7 remake ~$43 w Target Circle and Redcard

By cruzadel, Yesterday, 02:42 AM

cruzadel  

cruzadel

Posted Yesterday, 02:42 AM

Final Fantasy 7 remake is now 49.99 at Target. With Target circle and red card, you can get it for ~$43 + tax.

Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 04:50 AM

Wasn’t this 40 like a month ago? I guess it’s a deal if you missed it, but I’m sure it’ll be cheaper than 50 base on Black Friday.

DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM

I'm sure it will be $30 or less for Black Friday
