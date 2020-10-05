Final Fantasy 7 remake ~$43 w Target Circle and Redcard

Final Fantasy 7 remake is now 49.99 at Target. With Target circle and red card, you can get it for ~$43 + tax.
By cruzadel, Yesterday, 02:42 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:42 AM
Posted Yesterday, 04:50 AM
Wasn’t this 40 like a month ago? I guess it’s a deal if you missed it, but I’m sure it’ll be cheaper than 50 base on Black Friday.
Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM
I'm sure it will be $30 or less for Black Friday