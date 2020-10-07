Best Buy Deal of the Day, $5.99 PS4 and Xbox One Games

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
Mothergunship PS4/Xbox One
Yoku's Island Express PS4/Xbox One
Metal Wolf Chaos XD PS4
Bridge Constructor Portal PS4
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:23 AM
https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
Mothergunship PS4/Xbox One
Yoku's Island Express PS4/Xbox One
Metal Wolf Chaos XD PS4
Bridge Constructor Portal PS4
Posted Today, 11:10 AM
Posted Today, 01:07 PM
Thanks, OP. More for the backlog which is fine since PS4/Xbox One will be my last console generation.
Posted Today, 01:35 PM
Ordered all 4 PS4 games. I think this is the first time I saw anything on clearance that was in stock and that I had some mild interest in for the price.
Posted Today, 02:36 PM
is mothergunship any good?
Posted Today, 02:47 PM
Ordered Metal Wolf Chaos and Mothergunship. Would have picked up Yoku as well if I didn't already have it on Switch.
Posted Today, 02:59 PM
These were 7.99 last month. Only difference is that apex, evil within 2 and rocket arena aren't on sale this go around. They also had dq11 for 17.99 which I also picked up.
Solid pick ups for yoku's island express supposedly.
Posted Today, 03:30 PM
Ordered Metal Wolf Chaos, Mothergunship and Yoku. Wish the price for Yoku is also for Switch. I think will be more fun playing portable. Didn't care much for Bridge Constructor Portal. Thanks op.
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
Thanks, got Metal Wolf Chaos & Mothergunship.
Posted Today, 03:59 PM
I thought Metal Wolf Chaos XD PS4 was a Gamestop exclusive. Was it only timed?
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
Ordered Metal Wolf Chaos, Mothergunship and Yoku. Wish the price for Yoku is also for Switch. I think will be more fun playing portable. Didn't care much for Bridge Constructor Portal. Thanks op.
Love Yoku's Island Express but I think I'd have actually hated using a smaller portable screen for it. Highly recommended at $6 for any platform though.
Posted Today, 09:49 PM
Ended up jumping on Metal Wolf. Seems like a good time for $6