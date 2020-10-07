Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

CAGcast #654: The Art of The Pee

The gang talks Hades, Marvel’s Avengers, Peter Parker’s face, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 4 votes

Best Buy Deal of the Day, $5.99 PS4 and Xbox One Games

By YoshiFan1, Today, 05:23 AM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10009 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games

 

Mothergunship PS4/Xbox One

Yoku's Island Express PS4/Xbox One

Metal Wolf Chaos XD PS4

Bridge Constructor Portal PS4


#2 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6252 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Today, 11:10 AM

All of these games are worthy pickups for the price. Yoku especially is an amazing game.

#3 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7972 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 01:07 PM

Thanks, OP.  More for the backlog which is fine since PS4/Xbox One will be my last console generation.   :oldman:


#4 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23588 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

Ordered all 4 PS4 games. I think this is the first time I saw anything on clearance that was in stock and that I had some mild interest in for the price. 


#5 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16363 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

is mothergunship any good?


#6 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4523 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

Ordered Metal Wolf Chaos and Mothergunship. Would have picked up Yoku as well if I didn't already have it on Switch.


#7 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   5617 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

These were 7.99 last month. Only difference is that apex, evil within 2 and rocket arena aren't on sale this go around. They also had dq11 for 17.99 which I also picked up. 

 

Solid pick ups for yoku's island express supposedly. 


#8 blacktrinary   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   269 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

blacktrinary

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

Ordered Metal Wolf Chaos, Mothergunship and Yoku. Wish the price for Yoku is also for Switch. I think will be more fun playing portable. Didn't care much for Bridge Constructor Portal. Thanks op.


#9 scaryice   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   202 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

scaryice

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Thanks, got Metal Wolf Chaos & Mothergunship.


#10 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2359 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 03:59 PM

I thought Metal Wolf Chaos XD PS4 was a Gamestop exclusive. Was it only timed?


#11 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3818 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Ordered Metal Wolf Chaos, Mothergunship and Yoku. Wish the price for Yoku is also for Switch. I think will be more fun playing portable. Didn't care much for Bridge Constructor Portal. Thanks op.

Love Yoku's Island Express but I think I'd have actually hated using a smaller portable screen for it.  Highly recommended at $6 for any platform though. 


#12 breakingcustoms   To The Max! CAGiversary!   2917 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

breakingcustoms

Posted Today, 09:49 PM

Ended up jumping on Metal Wolf. Seems like a good time for $6


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy