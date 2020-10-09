1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S Pre-Order $198 + Free S&H (Valid w/ Free Target Circle Acct)

You can get $22 off the pricey Xbox Series X/S expansion card at Target by simply using your targets free circle account and going to the Offers and clicking +save offer on the "Additional 10% Off Select Electronics or Video Game"
Just canceled my Best Buy Preorder and saved me $22!
Is this an error? The coupon says:
Excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners. Excludes Apple, Bose, Clearance, DSLR cameras & lenses, Facebook Oculus & Portal, Fitbit, Google, HP, LG OLED TV, mobile contracts, new release video games post 10/5/2020, Nintendo consoles, Play Station consoles and accessories, Preorder, Samsung TVs, Sonos, Sony, select video games* and Xbox consoles and accessories.
I'm waiting for my Red Card to arrive, and it'd be great to stack that discount. Incidentally, if I preorder today and change my payment to the Red Card after it arrives, do I still get that extra 5%?