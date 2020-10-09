Jump to content

Ben Gilbert joins the gang with his Xbox Series X impressions and Wombat reads a comment about how great the show audio quality is, cursing this episode.

1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S Pre-Order $198 + Free S&H (Valid w/ Free Target Circle Acct)

By Xenokai, Yesterday, 08:09 PM

#1 Xenokai   Competition between PS4/XONE saved gaming. CAGiversary!   699 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Xenokai

Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM

You can get $22 off the pricey Xbox Series X/S expansion card at Target by simply using your targets free circle account and going to the Offers and clicking +save offer on the "Additional 10% Off Select Electronics or Video Game"

 

Just canceled my Best Buy Preorder and saved me $22!


#2 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2360 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

So difficult to spend $200 on 1tb...:(

#3 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23596 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM

Before anyone compares the price to current SSDs, I think it's worth mentioning that this is the next generation of SSDs. As for whether that justifies the price or not, I don't know. 

 

I think it being a proprietary design though won't help in the long run, even with multiple manufacturers making it, vs PS5 support the standard NVMe SSDs used by PCs as long as they're fast enough (which they should be relatively soon, as some companies have already started releasing some). 


#4 Xenokai   Competition between PS4/XONE saved gaming. CAGiversary!   699 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Xenokai

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

Before anyone compares the price to current SSDs, I think it's worth mentioning that this is the next generation of SSDs. As for whether that justifies the price or not, I don't know. 

 

I think it being a proprietary design though won't help in the long run, even with multiple manufacturers making it, vs PS5 support the standard NVMe SSDs used by PCs as long as they're fast enough (which they should be relatively soon, as some companies have already started releasing some). 

Its proprietary drive structure isn't as bad as people think.  Its not like the 360 where it was only Microsoft only brand harddrives and memory cards.   They are gonna allow 3rd party to make cards,  like PS2 back in the day.    Which means someone could create a Memory card adapter that has a slot for your own M.2 NVME and then plug it in to this slot.  Not sure if MS would approve something like that but its still a possibility since that slot has a direct link to the full bandwidth SSD.  Wouldn't be surprised if MS hasn't thought about making one themselves if the market needs it.
 


#5 evisto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   122 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

evisto

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

You can get $22 off the pricey Xbox Series X/S expansion card at Target by simply using your targets free circle account and going to the Offers and clicking +save offer on the "Additional 10% Off Select Electronics or Video Game"

 

Just canceled my Best Buy Preorder and saved me $22!

Also, if you use your Target Red Card to pay for it then you get another 5% off ($9.90) for a total discount of $31.90 making it $188.09 before tax.

 

:applause:

 

Target.png

#6 Xenokai   Competition between PS4/XONE saved gaming. CAGiversary!   699 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Xenokai

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

Also, if you use your Target Red Card to pay for it then you get another 5% off ($9.90) for a total discount of $31.90 making it $188.09 before tax.

 

:applause:

nice!


#7 BigPrimeNumbers   Making life-saving inventions out of household materials. CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

BigPrimeNumbers

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM

You can get $22 off the pricey Xbox Series X/S expansion card at Target by simply using your targets free circle account and going to the Offers and clicking +save offer on the "Additional 10% Off Select Electronics or Video Game"

 

Just canceled my Best Buy Preorder and saved me $22!

 

Is this an error? The coupon says:

 

Excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners. Excludes Apple, Bose, Clearance, DSLR cameras & lenses, Facebook Oculus & Portal, Fitbit, Google, HP, LG OLED TV, mobile contracts, new release video games post 10/5/2020, Nintendo consoles, Play Station consoles and accessories, Preorder, Samsung TVs, Sonos, Sony, select video games* and Xbox consoles and accessories.

 

I'm waiting for my Red Card to arrive, and it'd be great to stack that discount. Incidentally, if I preorder today and change my payment to the Red Card after it arrives, do I still get that extra 5%?


#8 evisto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   122 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

evisto

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

Is this an error? The coupon says:

 

Excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners. Excludes Apple, Bose, Clearance, DSLR cameras & lenses, Facebook Oculus & Portal, Fitbit, Google, HP, LG OLED TV, mobile contracts, new release video games post 10/5/2020, Nintendo consoles, Play Station consoles and accessories, Preorder, Samsung TVs, Sonos, Sony, select video games* and Xbox consoles and accessories.

 

I'm waiting for my Red Card to arrive, and it'd be great to stack that discount. Incidentally, if I preorder today and change my payment to the Red Card after it arrives, do I still get that extra 5%?

Hmmm...

 

I suppose that while it MAY be an Xbox accessory, it is a Seagate branded device, and I can verify the coupon code DID work for me.

 

I also see no reason why you shouldn't be able to preorder today and get the extra 5% off as long as you manage to switch your payment method to Red Card once you receive the new card from Target.

 

Just my two cents.


#9 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 04:32 AM

I’ll wait for Black Friday for “good” prices for ssd for ps5. If none, I can wait. That’s expensive

#10 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

I’ll wait for Black Friday for “good” prices for ssd for ps5. If none, I can wait. That’s expensive

And also it doesn't work in the PS5.


#11 soonerdoc   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   723 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Seems like a better plan would be to store extra games on a standard usb drive and transfer to the console when ready to play. 
 

These are gonna come down in price with time. I can definitely wait. 


#12 Tebunker   Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   737 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

Tebunker

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

I’ll wait for Black Friday for “good” prices for ssd for ps5. If none, I can wait. That’s expensive

Got bad news for you, if you think brand new PCIe 4.0 NVME SSDs will have a BF sale like months after hitting market, nah, usually doesn't happen. We still don't have a full list of supported drives, but a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME is roughly $200. They'll come down, just not right away.

There are lower quality ones available right now, but Sony still needs to publish the supported ones


#13 sleepwalkingninja  

sleepwalkingninja

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

I’ll wait for Black Friday for “good” prices for ssd for ps5. If none, I can wait. That’s expensive

Well, this is for Xbox not PlayStation. And you aren't going to get good deals on SSD drives (not drives that are actually able to met the specs required to be used in the PS5) this Black Friday. Especially when we aren't having a normal BF this year.


#14 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 10:12 AM

Guess I’ll be waiting then. Just gonna use my 8tb external hdd and transfer whenever I wanna play them

#15 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 10:33 AM

Got bad news for you, if you think brand new PCIe 4.0 NVME SSDs will have a BF sale like months after hitting market, nah, usually doesn't happen. We still don't have a full list of supported drives, but a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME is roughly $200. They'll come down, just not right away.

There are lower quality ones available right now, but Sony still needs to publish the supported ones

https://www.newegg.c...&quicklink=true

$160 today, I can see someone hitting 120.

 

I expect to see instructions on a diy adapter within 6 months.


