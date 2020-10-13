I believe this is a 2 day sale only, currently matching Prime day deals! Buy2get2 is back!
B2G2 free on preowned games 29.99 or less Gamestop.com
Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Posted Today, 12:13 AM
This has run all week, and in most cases is a downgrade from the previous online deal it replaced (50% off 6+ preowned games).
They've been trying to be slick with their wording, but they've been running a 50% off sale for a while.
Buy 2 >$30 Get 2 Free!
4 under >$15 for $30
Buy 2 >$9.99 Get 2 Free!
Buy this many get x amount off!
It paired well witht the $5 tic bonus :/