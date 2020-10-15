Sega 60th Anniversary giveaways on Steam

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

https://www.pcgamer....stuff-on-steam/

Direct links:

https://store.steamp...The_Hedgehog_2/

https://store.steamp...EGA_60th_Items/

https://store.steamp...tle_of_Kawagoe/

https://store.steamp...rmor_of_Heroes/

https://store.steamp...0/Endless_Zone/

https://store.steamp...s_Of_Kamurocho/

https://store.steamp...lled_Prototype/

tl;dr Sonic 2, some DLC, plus a few spinoff/prototype games. At the time of this posting only Sonic 2 and the DLC are free, but the other stuff should start becoming available one per day or so.

Free to keep but expires October 19.