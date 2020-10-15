Jump to content

CAGcast #655: Ben is Gonna Give it to You

CAGcast #655: Ben is Gonna Give it to You

Ben Gilbert joins the gang with his Xbox Series X impressions and Wombat reads a comment about how great the show audio quality is, cursing this episode.

* * * * * 1 votes

Sega 60th Anniversary giveaways on Steam

By zeldafanjtl, Today, 04:47 PM

#1 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

https://www.pcgamer....stuff-on-steam/

 

Direct links:

https://store.steamp...The_Hedgehog_2/

https://store.steamp...EGA_60th_Items/

https://store.steamp...tle_of_Kawagoe/

https://store.steamp...rmor_of_Heroes/

https://store.steamp...0/Endless_Zone/

https://store.steamp...s_Of_Kamurocho/

https://store.steamp...lled_Prototype/

 

tl;dr Sonic 2, some DLC, plus a few spinoff/prototype games. At the time of this posting only Sonic 2 and the DLC are free, but the other stuff should start becoming available one per day or so.

 

Free to keep but expires October 19.


#2 segasonic128   Segasonic CAGiversary!   540 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

segasonic128

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

Streets of Kamurocho looks awesome!!


#3 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2006 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 10:25 PM

Looking to be a good find, thus far.


