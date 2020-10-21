Free digital copy of Halo 5: Guardians with Signup for Monster Halo Promo

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

From Slickdeals: LavatoryMaster1

The Monster Energy Promotion is offering a code for a free digital copy of Halo 5: Guardians just for signing up for an account.



Steps

1. Go to: https://earnrewards.com/monsterhalo

2. Create an account (or log into existing account)

3. On the page where you log a receipt to get the double XP tokens in Halo Infinite, scroll to the bottom.

4. You should see details regarding a free digital copy of Halo 5 Guardians (codes are limited)

5. Follow the short steps and you should be presented a code to redeem at redeem.microsoft.com



The details imply you do not need to have logged any receipts towards the double XP codes for Halo Infinite, but I had already submitted a few before noticing this promotion.