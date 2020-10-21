Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #656: Go Joe!

CAGcast #656: Go Joe!

The gang talks GI Joe, Solitaire Conspiracy, Star Wars Squadrons and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

Free digital copy of Halo 5: Guardians with Signup for Monster Halo Promo

By WeaponX2099, Today, 12:30 AM

#1 WeaponX2099   You walk on the subway CAGiversary!   5519 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

WeaponX2099

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

From Slickdeals: LavatoryMaster1

 

The Monster Energy Promotion is offering a code for a free digital copy of Halo 5: Guardians just for signing up for an account.

Steps
1. Go to: https://earnrewards.com/monsterhalo
2. Create an account (or log into existing account)
3. On the page where you log a receipt to get the double XP tokens in Halo Infinite, scroll to the bottom.
4. You should see details regarding a free digital copy of Halo 5 Guardians (codes are limited)
5. Follow the short steps and you should be presented a code to redeem at redeem.microsoft.com

The details imply you do not need to have logged any receipts towards the double XP codes for Halo Infinite, but I had already submitted a few before noticing this promotion.


#2 khoido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   204 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

khoido

Posted Today, 12:38 AM

Thanks, was able to get a code.

In the email they send you the code in, if you look at the bottom there is an optional survey you can take to get a free emblem in Halo Infinite.


#3 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1387 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Even though it states in the Terms: For use only with Xbox One™ systems. Will this be playable on the Xbox series x

#4 bilbobagins3  

bilbobagins3

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

Good stuff OP, got a code as well. Thanks!

#5 CutieYuri   Cutie CAGiversary!   329 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

CutieYuri

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Weird thing, it keeps saying I have a duplicate account even though I've never made an account before. Anyone else get this issue?


#6 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7994 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

Thanks.  I saw this on Slickdeals, but my ad blocker would not allow me to link from that page, so I appreciate you reposting it here.


#7 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2078 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Just buy it and don’t give monster your personal info.

#8 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted Today, 01:08 AM

Even though it states in the Terms: For use only with Xbox One™ systems. Will this be playable on the Xbox series x

Should be, if you look in the Microsoft store after you redeem (which I did) it says I own the game, so its as if you bought it


#9 CheapAssPizza  

CheapAssPizza

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Just buy it and don’t give monster your personal info.

Or get it for free and don't give them your real info? Yeah I'll do the latter.


#10 mogamer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1275 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

mogamer

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

This worked for me. Many thanks!


#11 even13flow   Founder of GamerNation CAGiversary!   766 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

even13flow

Posted Today, 01:36 AM

Worked for me as well thank you

#12 Khalid   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   864 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Khalid

Posted Today, 02:26 AM

Is this still working? I tried making and account but never got the email, doing forget password is also not working.


#13 CAiNiAC   ~Baby got Backlog~ CAGiversary!   5068 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

CAiNiAC

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

Is this still working? I tried making and account but never got the email, doing forget password is also not working.

 

Its working. I just did it a few minutes ago.


#14 Khalid   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   864 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Khalid

Posted Today, 02:31 AM

Its working. I just did it a few minutes ago.

Weird, when I try to make a new account it said I already have one, but never got the email.


#15 breakingcustoms   To The Max! CAGiversary!   2925 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

breakingcustoms

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

Worked!

#16 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   138 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

Wow, it worked for me. This was posted hours ago. I thought they might have ran out of codes. I didn't enjoy the campaign of this game. The multiplayer is fun, though. Free is free.

#17 bige562   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   517 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

bige562

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

Worked for me. Thanks

#18 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10049 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 03:08 AM

Have it on GP but got it in case I ever cancel it! (Unlikely but free is free)

#19 King Leo  

King Leo

Posted Today, 03:18 AM

Thanks, worked for me


#20 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3674 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 03:35 AM

Weird, when I try to make a new account it said I already have one, but never got the email.


Mine was in the spam folder

#21 reedimer   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   417 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

reedimer

Posted Today, 03:42 AM

I just create an account, and got the code. Thank you, OP.


#22 crewj   whoo! CAGiversary!   1331 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

crewj

Posted Today, 04:05 AM

Thank you. Your player emblem will be sent to the email address provided in February 2021.

#23 mojoaoe  

mojoaoe

Posted Today, 04:32 AM

Thank you!


#24 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1195 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

I got a code, but somehow I owned halo 5 already.

#25 MisterAlexEsquire   Online interactions not rated. CAGiversary!   143 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

MisterAlexEsquire

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

Thanks a bunch! Now I have three games for my Xbox. 


#26 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1295 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

Did I his earlier tonight. Signed up for new account and got the email instantly. Clicked the link in the email and it took me straight to my code. Couldn’t have been easier.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy