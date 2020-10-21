GamesPlanet Bandai Namco PCCD Sale - .hack//G.U. Last Recode $7 & more

GamesPlanet has a lot of Bandai Namco games on sale:
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode - $6.99
- 11-11 Memories Retold - $4.79
- Accel World VS. Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition - $6.99
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $16.99
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass - $11.00
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition - $24.99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack - $3.99
- Attractio - $3.20
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS - $6.99
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Deluxe Edition - $8.99
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Season Pass - $6.99
- CODE VEIN - $26.39
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $33.99
- CODE VEIN Season Pass - $11.00
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin - $8.99
- DARK SOULS III - $12.99
- DARK SOULS III - Ashes of Ariandel - $6.99
- DARK SOULS III - Season Pass - $11.00
- DARK SOULS III - The Ringed City - $6.99
- DARK SOULS III - Deluxe Edition - $18.99
- Dark Souls: Remastered - $16.99
- DeadCore - $2.50
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $17.49
- Doraemon Story of Seasons - $21.24
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - $8.99
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Edition - $13.99
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Pass - $14.99
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Pass 2 - $11.00
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - Ultimate Edition - $14.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse - $5.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - $6.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - Extra Pass - $12.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - Super Pass - $13.20
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - Ultra Pack Set - $6.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse - Season Pass - $5.99
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - $31.00
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Deluxe Edition - $44.60
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Ultimate Edition - $49.60
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to The West Premium Edition - $3.20
- Get Even - $4.80
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst - $6.99
- GOD EATER 3 - $13.20
- Impact Winter - $3.20
- JUMP FORCE - $12.99
- JUMP FORCE - Characters Pass - $6.99
- JUMP FORCE - Deluxe Edition - $19.99
- JUMP FORCE - Ultimate Edition - $21.99
- Katamari Damacy Reroll - $5.99
- Little Nightmares - $3.99
- Little Nightmares: Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass - $4.99
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition - $5.99
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $13.49
- My Hero One's Justice - $8.99
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $26.39
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - Deluxe Edition - $35.50
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 - $8.99
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 - $8.99
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM - $6.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 - $6.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - Road to Boruto - $11.00
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 - Full Burst HD - $6.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - $4.80
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - Season Pass - $8.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution - $4.80
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy - $16.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - Road to Boruto DLC - $8.99
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER - $6.99
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass - $12.99
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2 - $12.99
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition - $11.00
- New Gundam Breaker - $8.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition - $11.00
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Season Pass - $8.99
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $12.99
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition - $8.99
- One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Pack - $11.00
- One Piece Burning Blood - $6.99
- One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition - $11.00
- One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Pack - $11.00
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 - $8.99
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition - $11.00
- One Piece World Seeker - $13.20
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition - $19.19
- One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass - $12.99
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - $31.19
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition - $47.99
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $19.99
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - Character Pass - $8.99
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition - $27.99
- PAC-MAN 256 - $2.50
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 - $5.20
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX - $2.99
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX All You Can Eat Edition - $4.50
- Project CARS 2 - $8.99
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass - $12.99
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition - $12.50
- RAD - $5.99
- Ridge Racer Unbounded - $2.50
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul - $6.99
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays - $31.00
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Deluxe Edition - $44.99
- SOULCALIBUR VI - $8.99
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition - $19.99
- SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass - $12.99
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission - $13.20
- S-WORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris - $31.00
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe - $62.99
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Fatal Bullet - $8.99
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - $4.99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - Deluxe Edition - $8.99
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song - $4.99
- Tales of Berseria - $6.99
- Tales of Symphonia - $4.99
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $11.00
- Tales of Zestiria - $6.99
- TEKKEN 7 - $8.99
- TEKKEN 7 - Rematch Edition - $14.99
- TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass - $11.00
- TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass 2 - $12.99
- TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass 3 - $11.00
- TEKKEN 7 - Ultimate Edition - $19.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan - $16.99
- TOKYO GHOUL:re [CALL to EXIST] - $19.99
Many of these games are being on sale for historical low.