So, Nintendo is doing it again. This will only sell for a while and then no more. It is the Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition. Currently only Gamestop has it, but other retailers may get it, too. Once stock is out it is out for good. Doesn't look like they made a lot of these compared to Mario.

The games are digital only, but this box includes codes for them. From website:

This includes a replica NESTM Game Pak art piece, a replica game box with a localized version of the original Famicom instruction manual, protective sleeve and world map, a Mini Nintendo Power retro collectible, hardbound 222 page Legacy of Archanea deluxe art book, and game download code.

I wasn't able to snag one. Please post here if you manage to find someone selling it.

https://www.gamestop...VFmGIea8StHp8Ww