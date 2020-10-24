Jump to content

Ni No Kuni (Switch) $10 at Walmart YMMV

By CheapyD, Today, 03:07 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Thanks, Danny
8487A606-2759-41CB-9B7E-35FE1B85ED52.jpeg

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Fantastic game, worth full price so definitely worth getting for $10.


machinematrix  

machinematrix

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Might be one of the few times Cheapassgamer finds the deal after slickdeals

 

https://slickdeals.n...&src=SiteSearch

 

I grabbed Ni No Kuni yesterday at my local walmart for $10, Ace Combat for the Xbox one for $4, and they also had Persona 5 Royal for $20 but not my thing.

 

Some Walmarts also have Super Lucky's Tale Switch $15, Tsum Tsum Festival Switch $10, etc.


KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

its been in the walmart clearance thread  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Might be one of the few times Cheapassgamer finds the deal after slickdeals

 

https://slickdeals.n...&src=SiteSearch

 

I grabbed Ni No Kuni yesterday at my local walmart for $10, Ace Comat for the Xbox one for $4, and they also had Persona 5 Royal for $20 but not my thing.

 

Some Walmarts also have Super Lucky's Tale Switch $15, Tsum Tsum Festival Switch $10, etc.

its been in the walmart clearance thread


