YMMV - Sword Art Online Lycoris 20$ at Walmart

By Mysticales, Today, 02:16 PM

Just snagged a couple copies of the new SAO game that Walmart website lists for 60$ yet in store was only 20$. Gamestop and Amazon have a sale on this too about 35-45$ depending.

All I can say is check your local Walmart before they catch on.

Adding pics that didn't upload to OP
Screenshot_20201025-101539_Gallery.jpg
Screenshot_20201025-101546_Gallery.jpg
