Just snagged a couple copies of the new SAO game that Walmart website lists for 60$ yet in store was only 20$. Gamestop and Amazon have a sale on this too about 35-45$ depending.
All I can say is check your local Walmart before they catch on.
YMMV - Sword Art Online Lycoris 20$ at Walmart
By Mysticales, Today, 02:16 PM
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
Posted Today, 02:19 PM