GamesPlanet PC Digital Sale - Weekly Deals, Idea Factory Sale, Devolver Digital Sale, Take-Two Interactive Interactive Sale and more

GamesPlanet have a lot of PC Digital Games on sale:
Weekly Deals (Ends 11/2)
- Heroes Of Might and Magic V: Gold Edition - $4.99
- Might & Magic Heroes VI Complete Edition - $7.50
- Might and Magic X Legacy - $6.25
- Might and Magic X Legacy Deluxe - $7.50
- No Man's Sky - $26.99
- Overlord - $1.25
- Overlord 1 Complete Pack - $2.40
- Overlord II - $2.20
- Prince of Persia - The Forgotten Sands - $1.99
- ShootMania Storm - $4.99
- Silent Hunter 4: Gold Edition - $3.75
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic Collector's Edition - $2.50
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $11.66
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Season Pass - $7.50
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition - $18.67
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.50
- Space Junkies™ - $8.99
- Star Trek Bridge Crew - $8.99
- Star Trek Bridge Crew + The Next Generation Bundle - $11.00
- Star Trek Bridge Crew: The Next Generation - $4.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Deluxe Edition - $13.99
- STEEP - $5.99
- STEEP Road to the Olympics - $1.99
- STEEP Season Pass - $3.99
- Steep X Games Gold Edition - $9.99
- Steep X Games Pass - $2.99
- Trackmania Turbo - $17.99
- TrackMania² Canyon - $8.99
- TrackMania² Lagoon - $8.99
- TrackMania² Stadium - $4.99
- TrackMania² Valley - $8.99
- Transference - $4.99
- Trials Evolution Gold Edition - $4.99
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition - $4.99
- Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition - $8.99
- Trials Fusion Season Pass - $5.99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon - $3.75
- Trials Rising - $3.99
- Trials Rising - Expansion pass - $5.99
- Trials Rising - Gold - $5.99
- Watch_Dogs - $7.50
- Watch_Dogs - Season Pass - $4.99
- Watch_Dogs 2 - $9.17
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Deluxe Edition - $11.13
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition - $16.19
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Season Pass - $7.99
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition - $11.50
Idea Factory Sale (Ends 11/1)
- Amnesia: Memories - $6.99
- Azur Lane: Crosswave - $25.99
- Azur Lane: Crosswave Deluxe Pack - $3.99
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online - $12.99
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online - Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Dark Rose Valkyrie - $7.99
- Dark Rose Valkyrie - Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Death end re;Quest - $10.79
- Dragon Star Varnir - $12.94
- Dragon Star Varnir Deluxe Pack DLC - $4.99
- Fairy Fencer F - $6.99
- Fairy Fencer F ADF Deluxe Pack - $2.99
- Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force - $9.99
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - $5.99
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds - $5.99
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart (Neptunia) - $5.99
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - $7.50
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2 Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - $7.50
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - $7.50
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed - $5.99
- Megadimension Neptunia VII - $9.50
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR - $11.99
- MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies (Neptunia) - $5.99
- MegaTagmension Blanc Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Moero Chronicle - $6.99
- Monster Monpiece - $6.99
- Monster Monpiece - Deluxe Pack - $4.99
- Neptunia Shooter - $3.99
- Record of Agarest War Mariage - $7.50
- Super Neptunia RPG - $24.99
- Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls - $7.99
- Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls - Deluxe Pack - $3.50
- Trillion: God of Destruction - $6.99
- Trillion: God of Destruction - Deluxe Pack - $4.99
Take-Two Interactive Interactive Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $18.99
- BioShock Infinite - $7.50
- BioShock Infinite: Season Pass - $9.99
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99
- Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition - $8.80
- Borderlands 3 - $27.99
- Borderlands 3: Digital Deluxe Edition - $36.99
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass - $36.99
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition - $54.99
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - $9.90
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $13.99
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - $11.99
- Carnival Games VR - $4.99
- Carnival Games® VR: Alley Adventure - $3.99
- Civilization IV - $4.99
- Disintegration - $25.99
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION - $13.99
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $27.26
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $54.77
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & Whale Shark Card Bundle - $35.77
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion - $11.24
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History - $9.99
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $8.99
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.50
- NBA 2K21 - $35.99
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition - $79.99
- PGA TOUR 2K21 - $46.99
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition - $51.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $53.32
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $59.99
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - Digital Deluxe - $18.99
- Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - $9.99
- Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - Rising Tide - $7.50
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - $18.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition - $44.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Rise and Fall - $13.99
- The Outer Worlds (Epic) - $27.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $27.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99
- XCOM 2 - $14.99
- XCOM 2 Collection - $28.88
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - $12.99
- XCOM: Chimera Squad - $9.99
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown - The Complete Edition - $9.98
Devolver Digital Sale (Ends 11/4)
- Absolver - $6.99
- APE OUT - $6.99
- Broforce - $3.75
- Devolver Bootleg - $2.49
- Enter the Gungeon - $6.99
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.71
- GRIS - $5.99
- Heave Ho - $4.50
- Hotline Miami - $2.34
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.50
- Katana ZERO - $9.00
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.50
- My Friend Pedro - $10.70
- Observation - $10.70
- Pikuniku - $3.25
- RUINER - $4.50
- Serious Sam 3: BFE - $3.78
- Shadow Warrior - $9.13
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $8.64
- The Messenger - $8.93
- The Red Strings Club - $6.99
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $6.90
- The Talos Principle - $6.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Pre-order)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $53.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Ultimate Edition - $80.99