Judgment PS4 $14.99 at Amazon

By kidrocklive, Today, 10:30 AM

#1 kidrocklive  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 10:30 AM

Stumbled on this just now being in my saved for later list. Potentially could be $9.99 on BF I guess but still seems a good deal. 
 
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1


#2 CritcalJ  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 01:07 PM

What's the low down on this game? Any good?

#3 spacegundam0079  

spacegundam0079

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

Just picked this up on clearance at Target for $5.99
