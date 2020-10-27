Jump to content

CAGcast #657: AOC POGCHAMP

The gang talks AOC on Twitch, Halloween gaming events, Mario Kart Live, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Trials of Mana (NSW) $14.99 in store @ Best Buy (Possibly YMMV?)

By thormx3467, Yesterday, 07:28 PM

#1 thormx3467  

thormx3467

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

$14.99 at my local Best Buy. Switch only. Website still showing $49.9920201027_152535.jpg

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

Note there is some slowdown and likely the 60 FPS of the PS4 version is better. Played portably fully through on the Switch, but it sometimes was clunky. Just mentioning this. Alright enough game otherwise.


#3 thormx3467  

thormx3467

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

Note there is some slowdown and likely the 60 FPS of the PS4 version is better. Played portably fully through on the Switch, but it sometimes was clunky. Just mentioning this. Alright enough game otherwise.


I definitely would have grabbed a PS4 copy if it was also $15. That was at $34.99, but website shows $44.99. Seems like Best Buy has been doing a lot of these in store sales that are different from online recently. Makes it more difficult to keep track of sales.

chess227

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM  

chess227

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

$14.99 at my local Best Buy. Switch only. Website still showing $49.99attachicon.gif20201027_152535.jpg


Thanks for this. Saw it while I was out and swung by my local Best Buy. Can confirm it was 14.99 for me as well. Grabbed the last one

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

I so overpaid for this. I had the impression it would be more limited than it was and wanted to get it early before stock ran low

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Nice just picked one up thanks it was $14.99 in store.

I don’t think this is ymmv, I think it’s the sale price in store

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM  

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

Can also confirm it's $14.99 in store.


Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

This is one of those situations where they left it full price on the website because they just don't have enough stock to support both.


marineal

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

Nice find. Only Switch? 


Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Nice find. Only Switch? 

PS4 is $35. It's possible they are both meant to be "$15 off" and the Switch version will be fixed soon.


marineal

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

PS4 is $35. It's possible they are both meant to be "$15 off" and the Switch version will be fixed soon.

SHHH.. Don't tell your people. 


arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Yea I expect the switch version price to be fixed soon.


V Gundam

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM  

V Gundam

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

Thanks OP! Was able to snag a copy just now.

psunami

Posted Today, 12:48 AM  

psunami

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

Thanks, OP.  I was able to grab one for $11.99 after GCU... still a few months left...


