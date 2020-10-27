Trials of Mana (NSW) $14.99 in store @ Best Buy (Possibly YMMV?)
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM
Note there is some slowdown and likely the 60 FPS of the PS4 version is better. Played portably fully through on the Switch, but it sometimes was clunky. Just mentioning this. Alright enough game otherwise.
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
I definitely would have grabbed a PS4 copy if it was also $15. That was at $34.99, but website shows $44.99. Seems like Best Buy has been doing a lot of these in store sales that are different from online recently. Makes it more difficult to keep track of sales.
Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM
$14.99 at my local Best Buy. Switch only. Website still showing $49.9920201027_152535.jpg
Thanks for this. Saw it while I was out and swung by my local Best Buy. Can confirm it was 14.99 for me as well. Grabbed the last one
Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM
I don’t think this is ymmv, I think it’s the sale price in store
Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM
Can also confirm it's $14.99 in store.
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
This is one of those situations where they left it full price on the website because they just don't have enough stock to support both.
Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Nice find. Only Switch?
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Nice find. Only Switch?
PS4 is $35. It's possible they are both meant to be "$15 off" and the Switch version will be fixed soon.
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
PS4 is $35. It's possible they are both meant to be "$15 off" and the Switch version will be fixed soon.
SHHH.. Don't tell your people.
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Yea I expect the switch version price to be fixed soon.
Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM
Posted Today, 12:48 AM
Thanks, OP. I was able to grab one for $11.99 after GCU... still a few months left...