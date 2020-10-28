Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #657: AOC POGCHAMP

CAGcast #657: AOC POGCHAMP

The gang talks AOC on Twitch, Halloween gaming events, Mario Kart Live, and oh so much more!

Rockstar Codes for Xbox

By ec91762, Yesterday, 11:32 PM

#1 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

Rockstar is currently having a promotion for Cyberpunk. $1 gift card with every can plus in game rewards for Cyberpunk. Thought its pretty cool

#2 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

I shared it on the Xbox Deals thread last week but they were 10 for $10 at Kroger through yesterday. This week, the pricing is back up to $2.19 but they’re Buy 1 Get 1 Free.

I consume one of these daily so if you’re like me, with the max payout being $60 you don’t have much time to take full advantage before the 12/31 cutoff.

More details on the promo site here: https://2077.rockstarenergy.com/en-US/

C4E2CDF1-B590-452B-A4B4-D10304D63A6C.jpeg

#3 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

I actually didn't see it! Yeah Quiktrip has a promo with these its 3/$5.50 with a $1 off when you buy 3 so I have like 5 a week 🤣

#4 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

I wish we had QT in the Memphis area. Every time I visit Oklahoma, I spend foolish amounts of money on those darn buffalo chicken things from the roller grill.

 

With the new CyberPunk 2077 release having been pushed back to 12/10, I'll have it paid for through this promo. Has to be one of the best promos going right now and next to no one is hyping it up.


#5 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3143 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

I wish we had QT in the Memphis area. Every time I visit Oklahoma, I spend foolish amounts of money on those darn buffalo chicken things from the roller grill.

 

With the new CyberPunk 2077 release having been pushed back to 12/10, I'll have it paid for through this promo. Has to be one of the best promos going right now and next to no one is hyping it up.

only a good promo if you drink rockstar though. the rockstar game pass deal was great as it was still a good deal even if you didn't drink rockstar


