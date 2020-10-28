Rockstar Codes for Xbox
I consume one of these daily so if you’re like me, with the max payout being $60 you don’t have much time to take full advantage before the 12/31 cutoff.
More details on the promo site here: https://2077.rockstarenergy.com/en-US/
I wish we had QT in the Memphis area. Every time I visit Oklahoma, I spend foolish amounts of money on those darn buffalo chicken things from the roller grill.
With the new CyberPunk 2077 release having been pushed back to 12/10, I'll have it paid for through this promo. Has to be one of the best promos going right now and next to no one is hyping it up.
only a good promo if you drink rockstar though. the rockstar game pass deal was great as it was still a good deal even if you didn't drink rockstar