CAG Black Friday 2020 Spreadsheet

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

Hello CAG fam, it's that special time of year again. As the BF ads start to trickle out, let's start compiling the spreadsheet. Last year, the CAG community came together and collaborated on one of our best sheets ever. So, this year, I'm using the same format that I used and tweaked last year, and you can start populating as soon as ads are available.

Right now, the sheet is available for everyone to contribute to. As time goes on, I'll close edit access. So, if you'd like to register as a contributor, please DM me your email and I'll give you continuous edit access.

Let's do this!



https://docs.google....dit?usp=sharing

Check this top level post for updates, I'll edit as there's news.