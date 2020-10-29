Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #657: AOC POGCHAMP

CAGcast #657: AOC POGCHAMP

The gang talks AOC on Twitch, Halloween gaming events, Mario Kart Live, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

CAG Black Friday 2020 Spreadsheet

By civita, Today, 04:15 PM
black friday bf spreadsheet spread sheet 2020

#1 civita  

civita

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

Hello CAG fam, it's that special time of year again. As the BF ads start to trickle out, let's start compiling the spreadsheet. Last year, the CAG community came together and collaborated on one of our best sheets ever. So, this year, I'm using the same format that I used and tweaked last year, and you can start populating as soon as ads are available. 

 

Right now, the sheet is available for everyone to contribute to. As time goes on, I'll close edit access. So, if you'd like to register as a contributor, please DM me your email and I'll give you continuous edit access.

 

Let's do this!

https://docs.google....dit?usp=sharing

 

Check this top level post for updates, I'll edit as there's news. 


#2 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   637 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Thank you civita!

 

This is good news. It's almost Black Friday time!


#3 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2992 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Hooray! BF will be solely online for me this year. Not going anywhere!


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: black friday, bf, spreadsheet, spread sheet, 2020

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy