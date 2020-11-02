Jump to content

Target: Save $10 on an Xbox (One/S/X) controller with console purchase

By JustinSaneV2, Today, 02:10 PM

#1 JustinSaneV2  

JustinSaneV2

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

https://www.target.com/pl/439102440


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

All consoles are out of stock and you’d have to be out of your mind to pay $300 for a One S.

JustinSaneV2  

JustinSaneV2

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

All consoles are out of stock and you’d have to be out of your mind to pay $300 for a One S.

The promo lasts until January 2, 2021 so there's a chance at snagging one by then.

And maybe those with a pre-order might be able to get customer service to add the promo to a controller order?


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

Best Buy seems to have a better deal:

 

Save on select accessories with console. Pick up a controller, Game Pass Ultimate, or both and save when you order them with a console.   Save $15 on an extra black, white, or blue controller

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate

Save $30 on both, whether you buy them separately or in a package with the Collectible Card 

 

https://www.bestbuy....at1588107084424
 


