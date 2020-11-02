https://www.target.com/pl/439102440
Target: Save $10 on an Xbox (One/S/X) controller with console purchase
#1
Posted Today, 02:10 PM
#2 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 1004 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:32 PM
- JustinSaneV2 likes this
#3
Posted Today, 02:36 PM
All consoles are out of stock and you’d have to be out of your mind to pay $300 for a One S.
The promo lasts until January 2, 2021 so there's a chance at snagging one by then.
And maybe those with a pre-order might be able to get customer service to add the promo to a controller order?
#4 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 1004 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:05 PM
Best Buy seems to have a better deal:
Save on select accessories with console. Pick up a controller, Game Pass Ultimate, or both and save when you order them with a console. Save $15 on an extra black, white, or blue controller
Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate
Save $30 on both, whether you buy them separately or in a package with the Collectible Card
https://www.bestbuy....at1588107084424