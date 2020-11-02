Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #658: Ask for Two!

CAGcast #658: Ask for Two!

The gang talks console unboxings and launch availability, GameStop and Microsoft deal, Carto, Cyberpunk delay, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Save $10 on a $20 purchase through Amazon using the Amazon App(YMMV)

By FlamedLiquid, Yesterday, 11:34 PM

#1 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8780 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

Didnt see this posted. Only works on orders of $20 or more through the Amazon App. Items also must be sold by Amazon durectly. I was eligible on both my family accounts. romotional code expires at 11:59PM (PST) January 15, 2021.

To see if you are eligible:

https://www.amazon.c...=blurayforum-20

#2 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3786 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Worked for me. Thanks!

#3 JustinSaneV2  

JustinSaneV2

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

Got it!  Thanks!


#4 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1336 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

worked for me as well. now i gotta figure out what to use it on.


#5 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8780 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM

Im holding out to see what Amazon pricematches for Black Friday. :p

#6 bigsick   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

bigsick

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Thanks OP. It worked for me

#7 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   4151 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

Nice just preordered miles Morales for 39.99

#8 breakingcustoms   To The Max! CAGiversary!   2942 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

breakingcustoms

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

Worked for me!

#9 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3651 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

Very nice. Thanks, OP
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy