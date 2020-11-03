Jump to content

CAGcast #658: Ask for Two!

The gang talks console unboxings and launch availability, GameStop and Microsoft deal, Carto, Cyberpunk delay, and oh so much more!

Kingdom: Classic free on Humble Bundle store

By CIitCommander, Today, 04:43 PM
Free PC game Steam Key Free Kingdom: Classic

#1 CIitCommander   Hoarder CAGiversary!   31 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

CIitCommander

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Didn't see a thread on this freebie yet.

Let me know if it's already posted after i get this up. It has been free for about a day with 6 days left.

Enjoy!

https://www.humblebu...urce=store_home

 


#2 CIitCommander   Hoarder CAGiversary!   31 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

CIitCommander

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

See this on the Humble Bundle thread but I'll leave this for now
 
A9L70-WM#IA-DE9DJ
# = 0-9?

