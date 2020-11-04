Atm, best buy is doing thw following: ps4 pro: $175 Switch: $175 xbox oen x $150 and they are suppose to give you a coupon for $10 off next gen games.
Best buy console trade in
Edit: are these cash offers?
$175 lol, you can get $250-$300 for selling a PRO locally pretty easily.
Yeah for real. Gaming is at an all time high. Def can get more than 175. A used switch nearly goes for msrp.
Well, I have a super hard time selling my xbox one x lol
