Best buy console trade in

By Xellos2099, Today, 03:23 AM

Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Atm, best buy is doing thw following:  ps4 pro: $175  Switch:  $175 xbox oen x $150 and they are suppose to give you a coupon for $10 off next gen games.


fenz4ever  

fenz4ever

Posted Today, 03:26 AM

Do you have any more info about this? Is it a one time coupon for $10 off or can it be used multiple times?

x1ic1x  

x1ic1x

Posted Today, 03:49 AM

Following

Edit: are these cash offers?

Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

$175 lol, you can get $250-$300 for selling a PRO locally pretty easily.


Sk  

Sk

Posted Today, 04:53 AM

$175 lol, you can get $250-$300 for selling a PRO locally pretty easily.


Yeah for real. Gaming is at an all time high. Def can get more than 175. A used switch nearly goes for msrp.

fenz4ever  

fenz4ever

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

I’m more interested in the $10 gift card. If that can be used multiple times it will be well worth it.

Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 05:56 AM

Well, I have a super hard time selling my xbox one x lol


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 05:58 AM

What a rip off!
