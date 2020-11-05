Watch Dogs: Legion XBOX LIVE Key UNITED STATES for $45.99

Posted Today, 03:36 AM

This is getting some hate but I am having a blast! It definitely lacks some of the charm of WD2, but its great in it's own right. The character gimmick is actually pretty slick, plus it looks and runs great on xb1x. I can't wait to run it on series x! Ubisoft did an incredible job with the game world too. Im only 10 hours in but I'm loving it. Of course it'll be $30 in a couple months, but $45 for digital with next gen upgrade is a good deal if you're interested in this game.

