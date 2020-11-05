Gamefly Used Ghost of Tsushima $32.99 Free Ship

Title pretty much says it all, just got added to the store on Gamefly. Game should come with case and manual like new. $7 cheaper than BF so far.
https://www.gamefly....sushima/5022507
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM
Title pretty much says it all, just got added to the store on Gamefly. Game should come with case and manual like new. $7 cheaper than BF so far.
https://www.gamefly....sushima/5022507
Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM
I was going to get on BF. But I got this one. Hope it's in great shape. Thanks much!
Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM
Thanks grabbed one, good price.
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM
Posted Today, 01:45 AM
All I get is a 'reactivate' option - just a deal for members, or possibly OOS?
Posted Today, 02:16 AM
Looks like it went OOS. Keep an eye on it though, it wasn't in the initial sale when it started and then just showed up today.
All I get is a 'reactivate' option - just a deal for members, or possibly OOS?
Posted Today, 04:39 AM
this game is probably my game of the year for 2020.
I bought it at full price and I'm still not complaining.
The story is great. The quests are all fun and there's a nice variety. The guiding wind thing is incredible.
To me it's very similar to the modern assassins creed games except it's more fun to play and draws you in more. I have a hard time putting the controller down once I get playing because there's so much to discover and it's fun! It doesn't feel like a chore to find new shrines or hot springs.
Plus there's the new multiplayer update and stuff which is free (I haven't played that yet) but I hear very good things!