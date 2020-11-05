Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #658: Ask for Two!

CAGcast #658: Ask for Two!

The gang talks console unboxings and launch availability, GameStop and Microsoft deal, Carto, Cyberpunk delay, and oh so much more!

Gamefly Used Ghost of Tsushima $32.99 Free Ship

By puh_fifer, Yesterday, 06:14 PM

#1 puh_fifer   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   63 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

puh_fifer

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM

Title pretty much says it all, just got added to the store on Gamefly. Game should come with case and manual like new. $7 cheaper than BF so far.

 

https://www.gamefly....sushima/5022507


#2 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1242 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM

Picked one up. Thanks.

#3 balak09  

balak09

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

I was going to get on BF. But I got this one. Hope it's in great shape. Thanks much!


#4 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3385 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

Thanks grabbed one, good price.


#5 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

It’s worth it

#6 iamsmart2  

iamsmart2

Posted Today, 01:45 AM

All I get is a 'reactivate' option - just a deal for members, or possibly OOS?


#7 puh_fifer   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   63 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

puh_fifer

Posted Today, 02:16 AM

Looks like it went OOS. Keep an eye on it though, it wasn't in the initial sale when it started and then just showed up today.

All I get is a 'reactivate' option - just a deal for members, or possibly OOS?


#8 cjones641  

cjones641

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

this game is probably my game of the year for 2020.

I bought it at full price and I'm still not complaining. 

The story is great. The quests are all fun and there's a nice variety. The guiding wind thing is incredible.

 

To me it's very similar to the modern assassins creed games except it's more fun to play and draws you in more. I have a hard time putting the controller down once I get playing because there's so much to discover and it's fun! It doesn't feel like a chore to find new shrines or hot springs.

Plus there's the new multiplayer update and stuff which is free (I haven't played that yet) but I hear very good things!


