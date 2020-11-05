Gamefly Used Ghost of Tsushima $32.99 Free Ship

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

this game is probably my game of the year for 2020.



I bought it at full price and I'm still not complaining.



The story is great. The quests are all fun and there's a nice variety. The guiding wind thing is incredible.

To me it's very similar to the modern assassins creed games except it's more fun to play and draws you in more. I have a hard time putting the controller down once I get playing because there's so much to discover and it's fun! It doesn't feel like a chore to find new shrines or hot springs.



Plus there's the new multiplayer update and stuff which is free (I haven't played that yet) but I hear very good things!