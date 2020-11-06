Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 $24.99 Amazon (DEAD)
#1
Posted Today, 05:38 PM
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) $24.99
https://www.amazon.c...duct/B00ZS80PC2
I’ve been tracking it since it came out on CCC and it’s never dropped below $40, I believe.
#2
Posted Today, 05:48 PM
#3
Posted Today, 05:52 PM
Appears to be OOS already :( Darn!
#4
Posted Today, 05:57 PM
Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.

#5
Posted Today, 06:18 PM
#6
Posted Today, 06:19 PM
#7
Posted Today, 06:50 PM
Folks, its still available at Target in store and for shipping. Just order it there.

#8
Posted Today, 07:03 PM
I just picked it up on Target. Was still in stock. Thanks.
#9
Posted Today, 07:13 PM

Loved the game and I really wanted to plat this but holy shit, I could not even beat some of the latter summons on normal and got my ass handed to me at the first boss on hard. LOL Definitely not a good gamer anymore... or I played it wrong the first time.
Cannot wait for Part II.
#10
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
Amazon doing the matching prices game...never change.
