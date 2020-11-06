Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

The gang talks Halloween, next-gen consoles, Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghostrunner, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Roah and so much more!

- - - - -

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 $24.99 Amazon (DEAD)

By darkchild81, Today, 05:38 PM
Final fantasy remake final fantasy 7 remake

darkchild81  

darkchild81

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

(Forgive me if I’m doing this wrong, it’s been around 10 years since my last post. But I searched and didn’t see anything for this deal.)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) $24.99
https://www.amazon.c...duct/B00ZS80PC2

I’ve been tracking it since it came out on CCC and it’s never dropped below $40, I believe.

Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

Thanks for posting. Amazon is matching Target’s BF price, which went live today.

Katsumi  

Katsumi

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

Appears to be OOS already :( Darn!


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 05:57 PM

Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.


darkchild81  

darkchild81

Posted Today, 06:18 PM

Wow that was quick. Hopefully some CAGs got in on it.

Sk  

Sk

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Hopefully this will be a sub $25 game on BF.

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

Folks, its still available at Target in store and for shipping.  Just order it there.


balak09  

balak09

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

I just picked it up on Target. Was still in stock. Thanks.


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 07:13 PM

Excellent game BTW, the plat was fun since I missed a few things first playthrough.

Loved the game and I really wanted to plat this but holy shit, I could not even beat some of the latter summons on normal and got my ass handed to me at the first boss on hard. LOL Definitely not a good gamer anymore... or I played it wrong the first time. 

 

Cannot wait for Part II. 


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Amazon doing the matching prices game...never change.


Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Final fantasy, remake, final fantasy 7 remake

