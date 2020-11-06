Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

The gang talks Halloween, next-gen consoles, Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghostrunner, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Roah and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Marvel's Avengers Xbox One $29.99 at Amazon.com

By kobeisgod, Today, 05:42 PM

#1 kobeisgod   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   816 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

https://www.amazon.c...=8-3&th=1&psc=1



Wondering if this lowest price on black Friday as well. If you have the $10 off with app purchase you can get it for $20.

#2 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5590 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Was tempted at first, but with all the planned DLC for this, plus the next gen upgrade delayed to next year, I think I’ll wait for a GOTY release or a deeper discount. I rented it at release and while it’s not bad, it wasn’t exactly fun either.

#3 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3386 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

This is actually a great game, they have patched alot of bugs and I have been playing this more and liking it than many other games, such as LOU2.  Big open world environments, good story, and a lot of side missions, many hours worth of play trying to level up.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy