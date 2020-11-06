Marvel's Avengers Xbox One $29.99 at Amazon.com
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 816 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Wondering if this lowest price on black Friday as well. If you have the $10 off with app purchase you can get it for $20.
#2 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 5590 Posts Joined 17.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:46 PM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3386 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:12 PM
This is actually a great game, they have patched alot of bugs and I have been playing this more and liking it than many other games, such as LOU2. Big open world environments, good story, and a lot of side missions, many hours worth of play trying to level up.