Star Wars: Squadron PS4 25.26 @Amazon

By boostlag, Today, 01:51 PM

boostlag

CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

https://www.amazon.c...E1SM5B1PD4&th=1


kwick7

CAGiversary!   675 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Just a heads up that this will be $20 on Black Friday at bestbuy.

I bought for $25 last week at target. Will keep that one if I can’t get the $20 one.
