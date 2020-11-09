https://www.amazon.c...E1SM5B1PD4&th=1
Star Wars: Squadron PS4 25.26 @Amazon
By boostlag, Today, 01:51 PM
CAG in Training
Posted Today, 01:51 PM
CAG Lurking Veteran
Posted Today, 01:54 PM
Just a heads up that this will be $20 on Black Friday at bestbuy.
I bought for $25 last week at target. Will keep that one if I can’t get the $20 one.
