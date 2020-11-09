Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

CAGcast #659: The Thrill of the Hunt

The gang talks Halloween, next-gen consoles, Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghostrunner, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Roah and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PAC-MAN Tenugui Face Covering Pre-orders available until 11/27 at Premium Bandai

By CheapyD, Today, 05:30 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17991 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

https://p-bandai.com.../N2555432001002

 

pm mask.png


#2 RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial   Better Than You CAGiversary!   21274 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

All that potential for a cool pac man face mask and this rag is what they came up with?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy