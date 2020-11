Posted Today, 05:01 AM

Forgot to snap a pic but I was at Big Lots earlier and saw two Lego Dimensions story packs for sale:

Ghostbusters - $18

Fantastic Beasts - $18

Don't know if other options are available and they're not listed on the website. These seem to be going for about $25.

Big Lots also has a coupon program with a 15% sign-up discount for new members.