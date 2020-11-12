Jump to content

Target B2G1 11/15-11/21

By puh_fifer, Yesterday, 11:51 PM

#1 puh_fifer   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   83 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

puh_fifer

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

New ad is out and b2g1 is continuing next week. Hopefully some of the titles that weren't included this week will be added.


#2 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

Godfall shipment super delayed for me haha hopefully the rest of you have better luck with any shipments

#3 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3284 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

New ad is out and b2g1 is continuing next week. Hopefully some of the titles that weren't included this week will be added.


Let’s get some of those first party games on there please.


